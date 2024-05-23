Stock futures are little changed after Dow posts worst session since March 2023: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed on Thursday evening, following the worst session in more than a year for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Futures tied to the 30-stock Dow hovered near the flatline. S&P 500 futures ticked up by 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched higher by 0.04%.

In after-hours trading, Intuit shares slid 6% on soft guidance for the current quarter.

During Thursday's session, chipmaker Nvidia added more than 9%, propelled by strong guidance in addition to an earnings beat and a 10-for-1 stock split. Nvidia has become a key bellwether for the broader market, and it is the de facto leader of the so-called "Magnificent Seven."

The rise in the artificial intelligence darling did not help the market, however, with more than 400 stocks in the S&P 500 closing lower. The broad market index lost 0.74%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.39%. The Dow suffered a 1.53% decline for its worst session since March 2023, weighed down by a 7.6% drop in Boeing.

"Markets tend to take breather heading into a long holiday weekend," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group. "The Fed minutes provided the catalyst and not even Nvidia could refocus markets on the positives." Indeed, at their latest meeting, central bank policymakers had expressed worries over the lack of progress in tamping down inflation.

Robust economic data on Thursday further dented investors' hopes for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. May services and manufacturing data surpassed forecasts from economists, while initial jobless claims for the week ending May 18 came in at 215,000. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected a reading of 220,000.

To that end, the S&P 500 is tracking for a weekly loss of 0.7%, while the Dow is on pace to drop about 2.4%. The Nasdaq is the outperformer, with a modest gain of 0.3%.

On Friday, traders will be watching for April's durable goods report and May's reading of the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index.

Investor bullishness hit a 6-week high ahead of Thursday's slump

The percentage of investors who were bullish about the outlook for stocks over the next six months rose to a 6-week high in the latest week, according to the American Association of Individual Investors.

Bullishness climbed to 47% in the latest AAII poll, up from 40.9% last week and stood above the historic average of 37.5% for the 28th week in 29 — a stretch that goes back to the maret low last October and the start of the current bull market.

Bearish opinion about the next six months rose to 26.3% this week from 23.3% last week, the third time in six weeks it was below the historic average of 31%.

Neutral sentiment that the market will be little changed over the next six months fell to 26.6% from 35.9% last week, and below the historic average of 31.5%.

Investor sentiment readings are viewed as a contrarian indicator, the idea being that when too many investors say they're optimistic, most have finished buying and cash reserves have dwindled. Conversely, when sentiment is decidedly bearish, it can mean most of the selling is done and cash reserves have grown.

— Scott Schnipper

Apparel and footwear sales show signs of life

Even as many retailers talk about discretionary spending headwinds, apparel & footwear brands seem to be defying the odds this season.

In this afternoon's earnings report, Ross Stores said same-store sales rose 3% in the latest quarter, in line with both the company's guidance and Wall Street's expectations. That comes after a number of apparel names have reported positive comps – Ralph Lauren up 6%, Urban Outfitters up 2.6%, TJX up 3.5%. Even Target remarked that apparel was a bright spot despite posting an overall sales decline.

Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected HOKA and UGG sales propelled a big earnings and revenue beat for Deckers this afternoon. Overall revenues jumped 21% from the year-ago quarter. Even at the other end of the spectrum, earlier this morning, Shoe Carnival said sales were up 6%. That was higher than the company expected and ahead of analyst estimates too.

– Robert Hum

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out some of the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Ross Stores – Shares of the discount clothing store jumped 7%. Ross Stores reported first quarter earnings of $1.46 per share on revenue of $4.86 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG anticipated earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $4.83 billion.

Workday — The enterprise management company pulled back 10% after the company's subscription revenue guidance missed Wall Street estimates. Workday expects second-quarter subscription revenue guidance of $1.895 billion, while consensus forecasts called for $1.9 billion, per StreetAccount.

Intuit – The owner of TurboTax fell 7% on soft guidance for the current quarter. Intuit called for fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.80 to $1.85 per share, while analysts polled by FactSet predicted $1.92 per share. Fiscal-third quarter results beat the Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines, however.

Read the full list here.

— Brian Evans

Coinbase jumps after hours as SEC opens the door to ether ETFs

Coinbase advanced 5% in extended trading after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved a rule change that would pave the way for ETFs that buy and hold ether. Robinhood gained 2%.

While both companies offer cryptocurrency trading, Coinbase could stand to benefit more from the introduction of ether ETFs as it offers a slew of other crypto services, including custody and staking, as well as a larger selection of tradeable assets. Coinbase also operates a blockchain, called Base, that's built on the Ethereum network.

The price of ether rose just 2% Thursday evening. Earlier in the week it rallied more than 20% over two days on investor optimism around the SEC's decision, and it's now on pace for its best week in more than a year.

Read more about how ether ETFs could benefit Coinbase on CNBC Pro.

— Tanaya Macheel, Jesse Pound

— Brian Evans