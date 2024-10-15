Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 slips from record highs: Live updates

By Jesse Pound,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Stock futures were calm on Tuesday evening as Wall Street looks to see whether equities can be rebound to record highs this week.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures ticked lower by less than 0.1%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed just 21 points.

The Dow and S&P 500 both slipped from their recent records during Tuesday's regular trading session, falling 0.75% and 0.76%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.01%, but is still less than 2% from its own record high. Tech stocks – semiconductors, in particular – weighed on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The tech sector slid 1.8% on Tuesday, as Nvidia fell more than 4%.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell" that the stock market would likely be choppy in the weeks ahead as investors try to navigate earnings season and the presidential election.

"Until the election is over and we can confirm gridlock, I think at the headline number we're not going to do much, but I think underneath the surface we're going to see the haves and have nots," she said.

Earnings reports this week have been mixed, with solid reports from major banks somewhat offset by weak outlooks from firms like UnitedHealth Group and Dutch chipmaker ASML.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Jim Cramer explains why investors should wait out ‘sloppy' post-earnings trading

news 1 hour ago

5 lifestyle habits that can help you live to 100, according to leading longevity researchers

On Wednesday, Morgan Stanley and Abbott Laboratories are two notable reports due out before the market open.

United Airlines announces $1.5 billion stock buyback

United Airlines unveiled a new stock buyback program as part of its third-quarter report. The $1.5 billion plan marks the first time the airline has repurchased its shares since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

United also beat earnings estimates for the quarter, reporting $3.33 in adjusted earnings per share. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting $3.17.

Still, shares of the airline dipped slightly in extended trading. Check out more after hours movers here.

— Jesse Pound

Chip stocks were the biggest culprits in the Nasdaq 100’s decline Tuesday

The Nasdaq 100 tumbled 1.37% on Tuesday, and semiconductors were some of the biggest contributors to the index's slide.

Nine out of the top 10 stocks with the most negative point impact on the Nasdaq 100 were chip names. Nvidia's 4.7% drop accounted for nearly 75 points on the index. Broadcom came in second place, with a roughly 3.5% loss and a 37.37-point impact. Applied Materials rounded out the top three: Shares fell 10.7%, accounting for more than 22 points on the Nasdaq 100.

KLA Corp, Advanced Micro Devices, ASML, Lam Research, Texas Instruments and Analog Devices also played key parts in the index's loss.

Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Equity futures open little changed

Stock futures saw only modest movement when trading opened at 6 p.m. in New York. All three major contracts were within 0.1% of the flat line.

— Jesse Pound

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us