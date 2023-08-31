Stock futures are little changed ahead of August payrolls report: Live updates

Stock futures were near the flat line Thursday night as investors came off a mixed trading session and closed out a month that saw losses for all three stock indexes.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 22 points, or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures hovered just above flat, while Nasdaq 100 futures inched down by 0.04%.

Database software maker MongoDB and Dell Technologies advanced 4% and 7%, respectively, in extended trading on the back of stronger-than-expected earnings reports. Shares of athletic apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica added 1% after crushing Wall Street's estimates.

The moves follow a tumultuous month for stocks. Despite a recent string of positive sessions that helped stock indexes trim their monthly losses, the S&P 500 lost 1.77%, while the Nasdaq shed 2.17%. The 30-stock Dow dropped 2.36% in August.

Traders on Thursday sifted through new U.S. inflation data that showed cooling price increases. Core personal consumption expenditures, which are closely watched by the Federal Reserve for an indicator of inflation, increased 0.2% month over month in July and 4.2% year over year, matching estimates from economists polled by Dow Jones.

Investors now await non-farm payroll data due Friday morning. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast 170,000 additions. Traders are holding onto hope that the report will indicate that the economy is slowing meaningfully, and ultimately give the central bank reason to pause benchmark interest rate hikes.

"We are in the camp that we will get at least one more rate hike out of the Fed," said Alex McGrath, chief investment officer for NorthEnd Private Wealth, adding that recent increases in commodity prices will have a drag on personal consumption expenditures and consumer price index numbers from August to September.

"If you kind of get in that sticky range where inflation is not decreasing or even increasing slightly, I think that's going spur further Fed action and whether that happens September or October, it's anyone's best guess," McGrath said.

Russell Investments strategist says investors should remain wary of a potential recession

Russell Investments investment strategy analyst BeiChen Lin expects interest rates to likely remain steady in September, absent a significant reacceleration in the labor market or inflation rates.

"By our estimates, U.S. interest rates are already in deeply restrictive territory," Lin wrote in a note, adding that the risk of a mild-to-moderate recession in the U.S. within the next year remains more likely than not. "Leaving interest rates steady at these elevated levels just means the Fed isn't pressing the brake further into the floor, not that the Fed has lifted its foot off the brake."

Investors should refrain chasing near-term rallies in the market and instead favor defensive stocks of companies that have strong balance sheets, the strategist advised.

"After a long wait at a transit stop, it's understandable that people get excited when a bus finally appears to be approaching," he said. "But this is a bus without an LED destination sign, and it could turn out to be an out-of-town express that takes you past soft landing village and into recessionland."

— Pia Singh

Opportunities await in muni bond space, Manulife's Weigold says

Municipal bonds look promising as yields rise and recession fears heat up, and discerning investors may be able to pick up a few attractive plays within the space, says Manulife Investment Management's Adam Weigold.

Outside of general obligation bonds, which give state and local governments a way to raise money, investors may consider revenue bonds, said Weigold, head of municipal strategies at the firm. "We like airports," he told CNBC in a phone interview. "Airport usage has come way back ... They have a lot of cash on hand and do OK during recessions."

He also highlighted hospitals and health care for investors who have a longer-term outlook.

In an economic downturn, a countercyclical play may emerge, Weigold said: tobacco bonds, a high yield corner of the muni market.

Tobacco bonds date back to 1998, when states had reached a landmark settlement with tobacco manufacturers to cover health-care costs related to smoking. These manufacturers now make payments to these settling states, some of which have securitized the payment streams and now issue bonds. Ultimately, the payments are backed by the tobacco producers.

"People smoke more during recessions," Weigold added. "There are parts of the market that can get interesting when you have a recession."

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

MongoDB — Shares of the database software maker gained 4.4% in extended trading. MongoDB reported earnings of 93 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue totaling $423.8 million in the second quarter. That came in ahead of the earnings per share of 46 cents and $393 million in revenue expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Dell Technologies — Dell popped 7.5% after reporting second-quarter earnings that surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The technology company reported earnings per share of $1.74, excluding items, and $22.93 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $1.14 and $20.85 billion.

Broadcom — Shares of the semiconductor manufacturing company fell 4.7% after the company posted soft fiscal fourth-quarter guidance. The semiconductor company called for fourth-quarter revenue of $9.27 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated $9.275 billion.

Check out the full list here.

— Pia Singh

Stock futures open little changed Thursday night

Stock futures opened little changed Thursday night as investors look ahead to August's payrolls report.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 opened 0.02% and 0.08% lower, respectively. Dow futures ticked up by 10 points, or 0.03%.

-Darla Mercado