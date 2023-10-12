S&P 500 closes lower on Friday, but notches second straight positive week: Live updates

Stocks fell Friday, pressured by a spike in oil prices and rising inflation expectations, as Wall Street wraps up a volatile week.

The S&P 500 declined by 0.50%, ending at 4,327.78. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.23%, landing at 13,407.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the outlier, rising by 0.12%, or 39.15 points, to close at 33,670.29.

On a weekly basis, the S&P 500 and Dow notched gains. The S&P 500 climbed 0.45% to mark its second positive week, while the Dow advanced 0.79%. The Nasdaq was down 0.18%.

Stocks came off their session highs after consumer sentiment data was released earlier Friday. According to the University of Michigan's closely watched survey, preliminary consumer sentiment data slumped in October while inflation expectations spiked.

The S&P 500 hit its low of Friday's trading session as oil prices spiked on fears that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures and international benchmark Brent crude futures each settled more than 5% higher, posting their best day since April 3.

Gold futures, which settled higher by 3.11%, had their best day of the year, dating back to Dec. 1, 2022.

Investors also kept an eye on Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by roughly 9 basis points at 4.62%. The 2-year Treasury yield was about 1 basis point lower at 5.05%. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship.

"Rates are still in the driver's seat, and that's really the rebound that we're seeing since last Friday," said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist at LPL Financial. "There's early signs that we're seeing technically here of a capitulation, but ... we're still fighting against an uptrend in longer-duration yields."

Unless the yield on the 10-year Treasury retreats to near 4.35%, Turnquist said he sees a "challenging and maybe choppy market as we look ahead for October."

Investors remain slightly cautious about equities, but are optimistic that stocks could rally in the fourth quarter if yields climb back down and rates move lower.

"Bonds are now offering strong competition for stocks given where yields are. So our current view is neutral on on equities," said Jeff Buchbinder, LPL's chief equity strategist. "If yields stabilize, as we expect, we think that's still a pretty good environment for stocks." The risk that rates will increase sharply hinge on a reacceleration of inflation, he said, which his firm views as unlikely.

A slew of largely positive reports from major financial firms on Friday had kicked off the third-quarter earnings season. Shares of JPMorgan Chase added 1.5% and Wells Fargo rose just above 3%, while Citigroup ended the day 0.2% lower. BlackRock's shares fell 1.3%.

UnitedHealth Group, which has the highest price per share of any Dow stock, gained 2.6% on earnings.

Gold logs best day of the year on Friday; Crude oil best day since April

December gold futures contracts closed 3.11% higher Friday, turning in the strongest one-day advance since Dec. 2022, and rising above their 50- and 200-day moving averages for the first since Sept. 20. Gold's weekly 5.22% gain was the most since mid-March, and left the precious metal 6.31% higher on the year.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF jumped 4.36% Friday, while the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF climbed 5.12%.



In energy markets, West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude oil both turned in their best days since April 3, with November WTI futures surging 5.77% to $87.69 a barrel and December Brent climbing 5.69% to $90.89/bbl. The national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped to $3.628, down 12 cents from a week ago and 22 cents from a month ago, the American Automobile Association said.

Among soft commodities, orange juice closed at a record, with November futures rising 0.17% to $3.859 per pound, posting a sixth straight week of gains. Orange juice is higher by 90.25% in 2023.

— Scott Schnipper, Gina Francolla

Stocks end Friday mostly lower

Here's how the major indexes ended Friday's trading session:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 39.15 points, or 0.23%, to close at 33,670.29.

The S&P 500 declined by 0.5% at 4,327.78.

The Nasdaq Composite was lower by 1.23% at 13,407.23.

— Pia Singh

Nvidia's updated product timeline boosts AI case, Bank of America says

An accelerated Nvidia product pipeline is reaffirming Bank of America's confidence in the chipmaker.

The "new data center roadmap disclosure suggests widening product breadth with an accelerated launch cadence that can continue to make it tougher for merchant competitors (AMD, INTC) to catch-up or internal cloud silicon efforts to prove themselves in the era of rapidly rising silicon cost/complexity," said Vivek Arya in a Thursday note to clients, reiterating the company as a top pick.

The firm's $650 price target implies 38% upside for shares from Thursday's close. The stock's more than tripled since the start of 2023 on AI-related enthusiasm.

Looking ahead, Arya views estimates as potentially underestimating the scale and optimization needed for generative AI and Nvidia's opportunity within the inferencing market.

"We believe there could be upside to projected ~$42bn/$70bn/$88bn in NVDA's CY23/24/25E data center sales (consensus), as it implies only ~35% share of a potential $250bn (and growing) addressable annual opportunity in cloud/enterprise data center infrastructure capex," he wrote.

— Samantha Subin

JPMorgan upgrades Post Holdings to buy

Post Holdings is "a post-er child for strong free cash flow," according to JPMorgan. Analyst Ken Goldman initiated coverage on the company with an overweight rating.

The packaged food company includes a variety of categories and brands, many of which are under private labels.

"Post generates strong cash flow, which may be applied in large quantities to reduce debt and buy back stock over the next two years," Goldman said in a Friday note.

— Hakyung Kim

Regional banks are in focus in the week ahead

Regional banks will be in focus in the week ahead as traders head into the thick of third-quarter earnings season.

"I want really some indication as to whether the regional banking crisis of last March has really ended," Komal Sri-Kumar, president at Sri-Kumar Global Strategies. "I don't think so."

— Sarah Min

Morgan Stanley double upgrades MorphoSys

Recent data for cancer treatment manufacturer MorphoSys AG suggests the German biotech's shares could see a significant rally, according to Morgan Stanley.

The bank double upgraded MorphoSys American depositary shares to overweight from underweight on Friday.

MorphoSys is awaiting topline results from the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 trial, a global, multi-center study examining the effects of pelabresib in patients with myelofibrosis, a rare type of bone marrow cancer.

Shares are up more than 2% as of Friday morning.

— Hakyung Kim

Oil posts biggest one-day gain since April

Oil prices climbed nearly 6% on Friday as investors remained on edge about escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped 5.8% to settle at $87.7 per barrel for the best day since April 3. International benchmark Brent crude futures with December expiry climbed $4.89, or 5.7%, to $90.89 per barrel.

WTI crude gained more than 4% this week, posting its biggest weekly gain since Sept. 1.

— Yun Li

Immunovant shares rise after UBS upgrade

Shares of the biopharmaceutical stock Immunovant were up more than 7% on Friday after UBS upgraded it to buy from neutral.

UBS highlighted IMVT-1402 – the company's antibody for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases – as "game-changing" and "potentially best-in-class," and said there's significant upside in the stock.

The bank also nearly tripled its price target on the shares, raising it to $55 from $18.

— Tanaya Macheel

KKR, Dell and Apollo are possible Activision replacements in the S&P 500, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods says

KKR, Dell Technologies, Apollo Global, Lululemon Athletica, Cheniere Energy and Trade Desk are the largest companies by market value that are likely to replace Activision Blizzard in the S&P 500 in an announcement that could come as soon as 5:15 p.m. ET Friday, according to a report from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Microsoft closed its $69 billion of Activision premarket Friday following final approval of the deal by U.K. regulators.

Financial stocks are the most underweighted group in the S&P 500 relative to their share of the Total Market Index, but tech, communication services and energy are also underrepresented, KBW said. A communications stock such as Trade Desk or Warner Music Group "may be ATVI's most likely replacement given the sector is set to become even more underweight" as a result of the MSFT-ATVI deal.

KBW cautioned, however, that while KKR is the largest candidate by market capitalization, it's also the least traded with the lowest liquidity of all the top candidates.

— Scott Schnipper, Michael Bloom

Short sellers receive new data reporting mandates from SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday finalized new rules that require short sellers to report their to the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

By requiring hedge funds and other big investors to report their positions on a more regular basis, the SEC is aiming to increase transparency on the controversial trading strategy. The practice came under intense scrutiny after investors heavily shorted Gamestop shares in January 2021.

— Hakyung Kim

Friday the 13th hasn't been unlucky for the market

Friday the 13th may actually be a lucky day for markets, according to Bespoke Investment.

The firm found that from 1953 to 2023, the S&P 500 has posted a daily change of about 14.5 basis points. By comparison, the S&P 500 changes an average of 6.1 basis points on a typical Friday.

Out of the Friday the 13ths over the 50-year period, the daily change has been positive 58% of the time, versus a 55.9% positive change rate on a regular Friday.

— Hakyung Kim

This week's biggest Nasdaq winners

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is on track for a modest lost week, but some stocks are on track to cap off the week with strong gains.

Diamondback Energy and Walgreens Boost Alliance are the biggest winners in the concentrated Nasdaq-100 for the week, with shares up more than 10% each.

Fastenal and Electronic Arts have jumped more than 6%, with software names CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks on track for gains of 5% or greater.

Adobe's added 4.4%, while chipmakers Broadcom and KLA Corporation are up 5.5% and 5.1%, respectively, for the week.

Tesla, Marvell Technology and PayPal are among the biggest losers for the week, down about 3%.

— Samantha Subin

Stocks making the biggest moves midday

Here are some of the names making the biggest midday moves:

Dollar General — Shares popped 8.8% after the discount retailer announced late Thursday former CEO Todd Vasos was returning to lead the company. On Friday, Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock to buy, saying the leadership change could help stabilize the company.

Progressive — The insurance stock nearly 8% after it reported net premiums written for the both the third quarter and September beat expectations.

Boeing — Shares fell 3.2% in midday trading. On Thursday, Boeing said it was expanding the scope of its ongoing inspection into a production defect affecting its 737 Max 8 aircraft.

— Michelle Fox

No bull market until the 'Fed/govts stop playing Superman,' BofA says

Treasury yields fell this week from the 16-year highs reached recently. And while yields could go even lower in 2024, Bank of America's Michael Hartnett sees stocks struggling regardless.

"Bond yields may go lower in '24 but no secular bull market until Fed/govts stop playing Superman, put on their 'seatbelts' & express need for lower deficits," he said in a note.

Hartnett also noted that cash and T-bills levels as a percentage of overall BofA assets under management have reached levels not seen since March 2020.

— Fred Imbert, Michael Bloom

Morgan Stanley downgrades JD.com to equal-weight

Uncertainty around growth and profitability for JD.com has kept Morgan Stanley "waiting for the silver lining." The bank downgraded shares to equal-weight from overweight.

Shares tumbled more than 8% during Thursday's trading session, hitting a 52-week low, and fell another 1.2% in Friday midday trading.

— Hakyung Kim

Import prices up 0.1% in September, well below estimate

Import prices rose much less than expected in September, providing some positive news on inflation trends after a week of somewhat disappointing data.

Prices for U.S. imports increased 0.1% for the month, down from the upwardly revised 0.6% in August and well below the 0.5% estimate from Dow Jones, the Labor Department reported Friday. Excluding fuel, import prices fell 0.2%.

Reports earlier in the week on producer and consumer prices showed inflation slightly higher than expected.

—Jeff Cox

BlackRock's flows will rebound when sentiment turns, Larry Fink says

BlackRock's stock fell more than 1% on Friday morning after the asset management giant reported that it suffered net outflows from both its active unit and its index and ETF unit during the third quarter.

"We did have some outflows in our precision ETFs, which is a great example of more people choosing iShares to trade around — actively trading it," CEO Larry Fink said on "Squawk on the Street."

"Every time we've seen this period of time when it was outflows, we see real inflows when sentiment turns," Fink added.

Overall, BlackRock's cash management assets grew more than $15 billion to make the firm positive on a net flow basis for the quarter. Total assets under management rose to $9.1 trillion.

— Jesse Pound

Novo Nordisk boosts sales and profit forecast on strong Ozempic, Wegovy sales in the U.S.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk raised its sales and profit forecast for 2023, citing robust sales of its diabetes and weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy in the U.S.

Shares popped as much as 3% in premarket trading after it said 2023 sales growth is anticipated to be in the range of 32% to 38%, up from a prior range of 27% to 33%. Operating profit growth will come in at about 40% to 46%, compared with an earlier estimated increase of 31% to 37%.

The company's U.S.-traded shares are up more than 48% in the year-to-date period.

—Christina Cheddar Berk

Consumer sentiment slips, inflation outlook spikes, survey shows

Consumer sentiment slumped in October while inflation expectations spiked, according to the University of Michigan's closely watched survey.

The survey posted a headline reading of 63, down from 68.1 in September and below the Dow Jones estimate for 67.4, a preliminary reading released Friday showed. The current conditions index also moved down, to 66.7 from 71.4.

On inflation, the one-year outlook jumped to 3.8%, up from 3.2% and the highest reading since May. On a five-year basis, the outlook moved up to 3% from 2.8%.

—Jeff Cox

Stocks open higher on Friday

Major stock indexes opened higher on Friday as major banks released earnings.

The S&P 500 was recently up about 0.4%, or more than 18 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Complex gained 0.5%, or about 173 points.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched higher by 0.3%, or about 37 points.

— Pia Singh

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

— Sarah Min

Fed's Harker says rates don't need to go any higher

In what may be the most explicit endorsement yet of an interest rate freeze, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Friday said the central bank likely has done enough, at least for now.

"Absent a stark turn in what I see in the data and hear from contacts ... I believe that we are at the point where we can hold rates where they are," Harker said in prepared remarks for the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce.

As a voting member this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, Harker's words carry extra weight. He added that he won't hesitate to vote for higher rates if the inflation data turns, and said he is in the "higher for longer" camp on monetary policy.

—Jeff Cox

Citigroup stocks rises as quarterly revenue tops $20 billion

Shares of Citigroup rose more than 2% in premarket trading after the bank's third-quarter report showed stronger-than-expected revenue.

Here is how the bank's results compared to estimates from analysts surveyed by LSEG, formally Refinitiv.

Earnings per share: $1.63. Not comparable to the expected $1.21 due to divestitures. Excluding divestitures, earnings per share were $1.52.

Revenue: $20.14 billion, vs. expected $19.31 billion

Citigroup saw solid year-over-year growth in both its institutional clients and personal banking and wealth management units.

— Jesse Pound

Shares of Dollar General jump on Gordon Haskett upgrade

Dollar General's latest leadership change could help re-stabilize the company and put it on track toward growth again, according to research firm Gordon Haskett.

Analyst Chuck Grom upgraded shares to buy from hold after the company announced former CEO Todd Vasos would be returning and replacing Jeff Owen as chief executive on Thursday.

— Hakyung Kim

Netflix shares fall 2% Friday premarket

Netflix shed 2% Friday before the bell following a downgrade from Wolfe Research.

Analyst Peter Supino downgraded the streaming service to peer perform from outperform. He said the company's premium valuation may not be able to hold up against falling growth expectations.

— Hakyung Kim

UnitedHealth reports better-than-expected earnings, shares jump

UnitedHealth shares were up 1.6% after the health insurance giant posted earnings of $6.56 per share for the third quarter, exceeding an LSEG estimate of $6.32 per share. Revenue of $92.4 billion was also above expectations.

Revenue from premiums and services topped analyst expectations. The company also raised its full-year earnings per share guidance.

— Fred Imbert

JPMorgan results top expectations

JPMorgan Chase reported third-quarter revenue of $40.69 billion, more than the LSEG analyst consensus of $39.63 billion. The bank said earnings per share for the period was $4.33, but it was not immediately clear whether that could be compared to the $3.96 consensus estimate from LSEG. It did appear to be a beat, but not clear by how much. Overall, net income was up 24% for the quarter and net revenue was up 15% excluding items related to the First Republic takeover. Higher rates helped the bank more than expected with interest income topping expectations.

There shares were slightly in the green following the results.

"Currently, U.S. consumers and businesses generally remain healthy, although, consumers are spending down their excess cash buffers," noted CEO Jamie Dimon in the earnings press release.

—John Melloy

BlackRock reports mixed third-quarter results

Asset management giant BlackRock reported mixed results for the third quarter, sending the stock slightly lower in the premarket. The company earned $10.91 per share, easily exceeding an LSEG estimate of $8.26 per share. Revenue, however, was in line at $4.52 billion.

"For the first time in nearly two decades, clients are earning a real return in cash and can wait for more policy and market certainty before re-risking. This dynamic weighed on industry and BlackRock third quarter flows," CEO Larry Fink said in a statement.

— Fred Imbert

Oil jumps on tighter U.S. sanctions on Russian crude sales

Oil prices popped Friday after the U.S. strengthened sanctions against crude exports out of Russia, adding fuel to supply concerns around the world. West Texas Intermediate futures traded 4% higher at $86.29 per barrel. Brent crude advanced 3.9% to $89.33 per barrel.

— Fred Imbert, Sam Meredith

Watch bank shares ahead of Friday's earnings

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are on deck to report their latest quarterly earnings Friday morning.

For 2023, the three stocks are well ahead of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE). JPMorgan is posting an 8.7% gain this year, while Wells Fargo is off nearly 3.8% and Citigroup is down more than 8%. This compares to the nearly 20% loss KBE is facing in a year that has come with higher interest rates and slowing demand for loans.

JPMorgan and Citigroup are close to flat in the past month, but Wells Fargo has lost 6.5% in that period. All three are on pace for modest weekly gains. Friday's results could sway the stocks during the session.

-Darla Mercado, Ethan Kraft

Recovery will be the theme of the third-quarter earnings season, says Ed Yardeni

A strong third-quarter earnings season could set up markets for a year-end rally, according to Ed Yardeni.

The founder of Yardeni Research believes that earnings bottomed out in the second quarter and should be followed be a recovery in the third.

"What really came down is the profit margin because companies got squeezed but somehow or other, companies are starting to figure out ways to make their profit margin go up. The analysts consensus expectations are showing that," he told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Thursday.

Against a macroeconomic backdrop of higher rates, Yardeni also believes that mega-cap tech companies could be a good bet, since they don't have as much debt and are therefore less exposed to interest rate risks.

"I think tech could actually turn out to be the safe haven in an environment where interest rates are going to be higher for longer," he said.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Shares of Dollar General rally nearly 8% in extended trading

Dollar General stock climbed nearly 8% higher in post-market trading hours after the company announced it was reinstating former CEO Todd Vasos.

Vasos, who held the position from June 2015 to November 2022, will take the reins immediately from successor Jeff Owen. During Owen's time in the role, the company faced declining sales growth and mounting criticism for its unsafe working conditions.

On Thursday, Dollar General also lowered its full-year profit guidance. The company now expects earnings of about $7.10 to $7.60 per share, versus prior forecasts of between $7.10 to $8.30 per share.

— Lisa Kailai Han, Gabrielle Fonrouge, Jacob Pramuk

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures traded near flat on Thursday evening.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 31 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both marginally unchanged.

— Lisa Kailai Han