Stock futures are little changed as investors assess pause in November rally: Live updates

Stock futures are flat Monday night as traders analyzed the strong gains seen throughout November and the trading month nears its end.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added just 24 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were both near flat.

Shares of Zscaler slid nearly 7% in after-hours action. The cloud security company maintained its expectations for fiscal 2024 billings of $2.52 billion to $2.56 billion. Zscaler otherwise posted adjusted earnings and revenue that came ahead of expectations in the fiscal first quarter.

The moves follow a losing day on Wall Street. The Dow and S&P 500 both finished Monday's session around 0.2% lower, while the Nasdaq Composite inched down nearly 0.1%.

Monday's modest retreat comes near the end of November's strong trading month, which concludes with Thursday's close. The Dow and S&P 500 are on pace to finish the month 6.9% and 8.5% higher, respectively. The technology-heavy Nasdaq has climbed 10.8% in November.

Investors paid particular attention to stocks tied to online shopping during the Cyber Monday trading session. "Buy now, pay later" stock Affirm popped nearly 12%. Shopify jumped almost 5%, while Amazon advanced 0.7%.

"On balance, equities appear to be in pause mode following strong November returns and in anticipation of holiday spending trends," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "The tug of war between bull and bear camps remains balanced. And that, in our view, suggests that market chop is perhaps more the norm versus exception."

Traders will follow economic data on topics including housing prices and consumer confidence due Tuesday morning. On the earnings front, CrowdStrike is expected to report earnings after the bell.

Investors will also track a slate of Federal Reserve officials set to deliver remarks throughout the day. Those speakers include Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, as well as Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman.

Market rally should broaden in 2024, equity strategist says

The stock market rally should expand in 2024 as more sectors show strong earnings trends, according to Scott Chronert, U.S. equity strategist at Citi.

"The big call for '24 is going to one of broadening or not away from this mega-cap growth leadership towards other areas of the market," he said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "We're of the view increasingly that that broadening is being setup by what should be a more consistent pattern of sector earnings trends up and to the right, in a positive direction."

He noted the firm expects the S&P 500 to hit 5,000 points by mid 2024. That's nearly 10% higher than Monday's closing level at 4,550.43.

— Alex Harring

Zoom, Peloton appear undervalued after selloff, NYU’s Aswath Damodaran says

It's time to revisit smaller technology stocks such as Zoom Video Communications and Peloton in 2024, according to Aswath Damodaran, professor of finance at NYU Stern School of Business.

Both names appear undervalued after their selloff this year, and could start to rebound, the finance professor said. Zoom Video Communications is off by more than 3% in 2023, while Peloton shares plunged 31%, as higher interest rates dented the prospects of growth stocks.

"You look at stocks, Zoom and Peloton and those stocks, are way below where they were two years ago," Damodaran told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Monday.

"Now, two years ago, of course, they were all overvalued, but I wouldn't be surprised if you saw — especially if the market stays healthy and the economy doesn't go into recession — some of those small tech stocks that have been left on the wayside try to make up some ground this coming year."

— Sarah Min

Renaissance Macro’s Jeff deGraaf sees the S&P 500 rising to 4800 in 2024

The S&P 500 could touch the 4,800 level next year as investors digest a changing macroeconomic environment underpinned by the 2024 election, according to Renaissance Macro Research chairman and head of technical research Jeff deGraaf.

"I think at this stage you want to play it for the next eight weeks or so, and then we'll see at the beginning of the year, seasonal election years do tend to be flat the first half," deGraaf told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Monday. "I could easily see us up around 4800 on the upside for the S&P and maybe go sideways for an extended period of time as we kind of digest the potential for the election in 2024."

— Brian Evans

Zscaler retreats as investors parse earnings report

Zscaler slid nearly 7% in after-hour trading as billings guidance took focus from an otherwise strong report.

The cybersecurity cloud stock beat forecasts of analysts polled by LSEG on both lines and issued a strong full-year outlook for earnings and revenue. But the company kept its expectations for billings unmoved for the year, pushing investors to reduce exposure to the stock.

Despite the slide, it has been a banner year for shares. The stock has soared 71.5% this year, while the First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) has added just over 26.2%.

CrowdStrike, a competitor, also fell more than 1% in extended trading.

Both stocks hit highs not seen in at least a year during Monday's session.

— Alex Harring, Robert Hum, Ethan Kraft

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures saw muted moves shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Dow futures rose around 0.1%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were both near flat.

— Alex Harring