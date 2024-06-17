Stock futures are little changed as investors await May retail sales data: Live updates

Stock futures are near flat Monday night after a winning day on Wall Street as investors gear up for May retail sales data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 55 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also each added just 0.1%.

Those moves follow a positive session on Wall Street that propelled the S&P 500 higher by nearly 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite finished with a gain of almost 1%. Both indexes reached all-time highs during the session and closed at records. The 30-stock Dow advanced about 0.5% to end four days of losses.

"Investors are basically feeling the trend is my friend until it ends," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. "They don't really see anything at this point that is going to cause this upward move to end."

Tech stocks performed well in the session, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperform and aiding the broader S&P 500's rise. Notably, Broadcom climbed more than 5%, while Apple jumped around 2%.

Nvidia touched an all-time intraday record as State Street said the chipmaker would likely see a weighting of more than 20% in the rebalance of its popular exchange-traded fund focused on tech. But the stock rolled over, ending the day down 0.7%. Despite that pullback, shares are still up nearly 165% on the year.

Looking ahead, investors will closely watch retail sales data for May due Tuesday morning for insights into the health of the consumer. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecasted growth of 0.2% from April.

Other economic reports on topics like industrial production and business inventories are also expected in the morning. Several Federal Reserve officials including Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin are expected to speak at events across the country throughout the day.

Companies will have harder questions to answer on AI, Niles says

The market could have a pivotal moment in a few weeks as earnings start to roll in, according to Dan Niles of Niles Investment Management.

Niles said market participants feel a fear of missing out on artificial intelligence. But he said there's going to be harder questions about return on investments in the technology for companies to answer during the next earnings season.

"In a few weeks, we're going to come to a Jesus moment," he said on CNBC's "Fast Money."

That can help bring broadening to the market rally, he said. This is because traders will look more critically at what businesses will be long-term winners from the tech.

"Not every company is Nvidia," Niles said.

— Alex Harring

And the winner since the market's October low is ... the Nasdaq Composite

Since its recent low in late October 2023, the Nasdaq Composite has soared 41.77% through Monday's close.

By contrast, the S&P 500 has climbed 32.93% from its October closing low while the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks has risen 23.52%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has lagged badly compared with the broad market, advancing 19.62% from its October closing low.

— Scott Schnipper

Chegg soars following layoff announcement

Chegg shares jumped more than 22% in extended trading after the education technology company announced a restructuring that includes job cuts.

The company said it would slash global headcount by 23%. Chegg also reiterated its goal of EBITDA margins of at least 30% in the 2025 fiscal year.

Chegg shares have plummeted 77% in 2024, putting the stock on track for its fourth straight losing year.

— Alex Harring

Lennar, La-Z-Boy move on earnings

Lennar and La-Z-Boy diverged after hours as investors responded to their respective earnings reports.

Homebuilder Lennar fell 2.5% despite a better-than-expected release for the second fiscal quarter. The company earned $3.45 per share on $8.77 billion in revenue, while analysts surveyed by LSEG had forecasted $3.24 a share and $8.52 billion.

On the other hand, La-Z-Boy jumped more than 10% as earnings came in ahead of Wall Street predictions. The furniture maker recorded 95 cents per share, excluding items, and $554 million in revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter. Analysts polled by LSEG had penciled in just 70 cents and $516 million, respectively.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were near flat shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Dow futures rose just 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also both little changed.

— Alex Harring