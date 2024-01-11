Stock futures are little changed as investors await more inflation data: Live updates

Stock futures are near flat Thursday night as investors looked ahead to the second in a pair of closely watched inflation reports this week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 18 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also both down around 0.1%.

The moves follow a muted day on Wall Street. The 30-stock Dow inched up by around 15 points, while the S&P 500 finished marginally lower. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed at its flat line.

Investors focused on inflation data released Thursday morning. December's consumer price index came in modestly hotter than economists forecasted, with prices up 0.3% on the month and 3.4% from a year ago.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sticky inflation is a negative for market participants hoping that interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve are on the horizon, said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. Markets are pricing in a roughly 70% likelihood that the central bank will first lower the interest level at its March meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

But Bassuk said the monthly price index reading may not be enough for the market to change course on its interest rate expectations. That can offer an explanation for why the major indexes finished largely flat rather than significantly down.

"The sentiment had been very strong around the possibility of rate cuts coming sooner rather than later," Bassuk said. "Today's CPI data throws some cold water on that excitement."

Elsewhere, crypto-related shares took a hit following the Security and Exchange Commission's approval of a rule change that paves the way for exchange-traded funds connected to bitcoin. Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital tumbled about 16% and 12%, respectively, in the session. Coinbase and MicroStrategy dropped more than 6% and 5%, respectively.

On the week, the major averages are heading for modest gains. The Dow is up about 0.7%, while the S&P 500 is tracking for a 1.8% advance. The Nasdaq is the outperformer, up more than 3% through Thursday's close.

The next big inflation test comes Friday morning with the producer price index. While the consumer index follows the price of a basket of items purchased by shoppers, Friday's data tracks selling prices received by domestic producers. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the December producer reading to rise 0.1%.

Investors will also watch for earnings reports from major banks including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Wells Fargo due before the bell.

Japan's Topix index is beating 6 of the Magnificent 7 stocks in 2024

Japanese stocks — favored by many on Wall Street for 2024 — are having a better year so far than all but one of the Magnificent 7 stocks in the U.S., at least measured in local currency. The Topix Index has risen 4.92% in January and the Nikkei 225 by 4.74%, topped only by Nvidia surging 10.7%.

In fact, the Topix Index is outperforming the S&P 500 over the past 12 months, climbing 33.9% vs the S&P 500 gain of 22.5% over the same span, again in local currency terms.

GMO, the Boston-based money manager founded by value investor Jeremy Grantham, wrote in a recent report that, "Supportive headlines regarding shareholder-friendly policymaker initiatives along with earnings upsides from companies propelled stocks higher."

"We believe Japan is undergoing durable fundamental improvements and lasting change in attitudes toward shareholders," GMO analysts Drew Edwards and John Thorndike wrote. Moreover, overseas investors stand to benefit further from currency effects if, as GMO expects, "the yen reverts slowly back to fair value, USD-based investors stand to pick up a 4% tailwind."

— Scott Schnipper

Major indexes head for winning weeks

Despite little movement on Thursday, the three major indexes are tracking to end the week higher with just one trading session left.

The Dow has climbed 0.7% since the start of the week, while the S&P 500 added 1.8%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite has outperformed, advancing 3.1%.

— Alex Harring

What inflation? Odds of Fed rate cuts in March and May and June rose on CME today

Consumer price inflation in December ran hotter than expected. But Wall Street shrugged and decided in its infinite wisdom that the Federal Reserve was more likely rather than less to speed up the anticipated rate of interest rate reductions later this year.

Based on implied probabilities derived from interest rate futures trading as calculated on the CME FedWatch tool, the odds of a quarter point cut in the fed funds rate to 5.00%-5.25% at the central bank's March meeting rose to 70% Thursday from less than 65% Wednesday and about 62% a week ago.

Odds that rates will drop a half a percentage point to 4.75%-5.00% by the end of the next Fed meeting, in May, surged to almost 65% on Thursday, up from 53.4% on Wednesday and just 48.9% one week ago. The chance that rates will have only fallen by a quarter point at the conclusion of the May policy meeting narrowed to 30.2% from 38.5% Wednesday and 40.3% last week.

Implied forecasts for June grew more aggressive too. Odds that rates will be be lower by three quarters of a percentage point (to 4.5%-4.75%) climbed to 58.9% on Thursday from 53.2% Wednesday and 47.2% last week. In fact, even the chance that rates fall a full percentage point by the end of the June meeting jumped to 13.5% Thursday from a scant 3% the day before.

— Scott Schnipper

BlackRock's bitcoin ETF sees $1 billion worth of trades on first day

The iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) saw more than $1 billion worth of trades on the exchange in its first day, according to Rachel Aguirre, U.S. head of iShares Product.

That is the highest volume of any of the new bitcoin funds, trailing only the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which was previously traded over-the-counter and already had more than $28 billion of assets.

"Trading today went very well, very orderly," Aguirre said.

— Jesse Pound

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures were little changed shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all traded near their flatlines.

— Alex Harring