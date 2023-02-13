Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Investors Ready for Latest Inflation Data: Live Updates

Stock futures are near flat Monday night as investors look to Tuesday's inflation data.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1 point, trading near flat. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also both traded near flat.

Stocks are coming off a winning day, with all three major indexes ending Monday's session up more than 1%. That marked a turn from last week, when the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 posted their worst weekly performances since December.

Investors were largely positioning ahead of the consumer price index reading for January set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. The CPI is gauge of inflation that tracks changes in prices across a broad basket of items.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect CPI rose 0.4% from December, and they predict the index climbed 6.2% compared to the prior year. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, is expected to rise 0.3% from the prior month and 5.5% compared with the same month a year ago.

"All eyes are laser-focused on Tuesday's CPI report to gauge the market's likely flight course for the balance of Q1 and beyond," said Greg Bassuk, CEO at AXS Investments.

CPI declined 0.1% in December on a monthly basis, its biggest drop since 2020. It was a welcome decrease for investors looking for signs that inflation was starting to cool, hoping it could help persuade the Federal Reserve to consider pausing its interest rate hikes.

Investors will be watching Tuesday's reading for the same signs, Bassuk said. Market observers expect the S&P 500 could swing in either direction following the release of the data.

"Tuesday's CPI report, if fierier than expected, could jolt investors and the equity markets, which have been on a growth tear in 2023, sparked by hopes of declining inflation and a more dovish Fed policy on interest rates," he said. "A reverse course from the recent months of disinflation would reignite investor concerns that high inflation and Fed rate hikes will define the markets in 2023 as they did last year."

Beyond the CPI, investors will also be watching for earnings from Coca-Cola, Restaurant Brands International and Airbnb for insights into the health of the consumer.

General Motors looks to outperform Ford, says Steve Grasso

Steve Grasso, CEO of Grasso Global, said that he views more upside for General Motors than for Ford.

"On the stock front, GM has outperformed Ford. The stocks look similar, but GM has definitely broken out recently, out of their declining trendline," Grasso said on CNBC's "Fast Money."

Ford announced on Monday that it would collaborate with Contemporary Amperex Technology, known as CATL, on a new $3.5 billion battery plant for electric vehicles in Michigan.

However, Grasso believes that GM is still a better pick in the EV race — with one company coming on top of both of them.

"The chart looks better to me on GM — on a year basis, the stock has outperformed Ford. I think it's still going to outperform Ford," Grasso said. "I like their size and scale when it comes to their EV partnerships."

"Tesla is still king of the hill. There are still other companies that are chasing them," he added. "But in that chase, I like GM better than Ford. "

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

These are some of the stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading:

Avis — The car rental company gained 3.5% after beating both top- and bottom-line estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company said it had strong demand that has continued so far in the current quarter.

Palantir — Shares jumped 18% on the back of quarterly results that came in ahead of analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv. It is also the first quarter Palantir posted positive net income on a GAAP basis.

Arista Networks — The cloud stock advanced less than 1% after reporting earnings and revenue that came in ahead of the consensus estimate set by analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company also gave current-quarter revenue guidance that was above expectations.

See the full list here.

Stock futures open near flat

Stock futures were little changed Monday night.

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 all opened near their respective flatlines as investors awaited the latest consumer price index data.

