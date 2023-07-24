Stock futures are little changed Monday evening after Dow notches 11-day rally: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were about flat on Monday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its longest winning streak since February 2017.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures slipped by 8 points, or 0.02%. Futures linked to the S&P 500 inched higher by 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up 0.01%.

During regular trading, the Dow rose more than 183 points, or 0.5%, marking its 11th consecutive winning session. The 30-stock index also hit its highest level since April 2022 and had its highest close since February 2022. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

While a stronger-than-expected earnings season has helped maintain the market rally, Wall Street is also carefully awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday. Fed fund futures data shows a 98% probability of a quarter-point hike, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Investors are waiting for Chair Jerome Powell's statements on his outlook for the economy as it tackles inflation.

"Clearly, the market has a significant amount of momentum. … But we think the fundamental backdrop is still quite negative. Stocks are not bound by any sort of fundamentals," Eric Johnston, Cantor Fitzgerald's head of equity derivatives and cross asset, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"We think that the economic risk and the earnings risk [are] one-sided. Meaning that if everything remains okay, then what you see right now – which is sort of subdued, but steady growth — would remain. But we think the risk is really the downside for economic growth," Johnston added.

General Electric, General Motors and Verizon are set to report earnings Tuesday morning. Mega-cap tech names Alphabet and Microsoft are scheduled to announce their quarterly results after the close. Wall Street will also looking at July's consumer confidence data.

— Hakyung Kim