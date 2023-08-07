Stock futures are little changed Monday night after S&P 500 ends four-day losing streak: Live updates

Stock futures hovered near the flat line Monday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near the flatline. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also unchanged.

Earnings season continued, shaking up select names in after-hours trading. Palantir Technologies added 3% after the company posted a 13% increase in second-quarter revenue. Educational tech company Chegg popped 25% after reporting second-quarter revenue of $183 million, beating analysts' estimate of $177 million, per Refinitiv.

During Monday's regular session, the 30-stock Dow surged more than 400 points, or nearly 1.2%, for its best day since June 15. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%, and S&P 500 closed higher by 0.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the broad-market index broke four-straight sessions of losses.

The corporate earnings season has so far been better-than-expected. Roughly 85% of S&P 500 stocks have reported quarterly results, and nearly 80% of them have beaten Wall Street's expectations, according to FactSet.

Companies still set to report results this week include United Parcel Service, Under Armour and Rivian on Tuesday, as well as Disney and Wynn Resorts on Wednesday.

"The good news is that the earnings trough/recession is likely coming to an end, with earnings growth expected to accelerate over the coming quarters," said Dylan Kremer, co-chief investment officer at Certuity. "Looking ahead, earnings projections seem a bit lofty to us relative to revenue growth estimates, particularly starting in Q1/24."

On the economic data front, traders are looking ahead to July's consumer price index report, out Thursday. The inflation metric could put Wall Street's belief in a soft landing to the test. Economists polled by Dow Jones are calling for a monthly increase of 0.2% in July and a year-over-year rise of 3.3%.

Dow standout Amgen closed above a key threshold Monday

Amgen's nearly 4% gain on Monday helped lift the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but it also put the pharmaceutical giant's shares over an important level.

Monday's close marked the first time Amgen closed above its 200-day moving average since April 6. The stock also had the greatest positive point impact on the 30-stock index, accounting for nearly 64 positive Dow points.

The 200-day moving average has a special meaning for chart technicians. For instance, it can give some insight into whether the stock is heading into an uptrend or a downtrend. In this case, Amgen's close above that threshold could be a positive sign.

Amgen's gains arrive on the heels of its second-quarter earnings beat, issued late last week. The company posted earnings of $5 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $6.99 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet anticipated earnings of $4.49 and revenue of $6.66 billion.

-Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

— Brian Evans