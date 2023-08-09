Stock futures inch higher ahead of key inflation report: Live updates

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading as Wall Street looked ahead to a key inflation reading that could impact the Federal Reserve's next rate move.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and futures connected to the Nasdaq-100 added about 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively.

Disney gained 3% after announcing an upcoming price hike for ad-free Disney+ subscriptions. Wynn Resorts advanced 2% on stronger-than-expected results.

The overnight moves followed another down session on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 191 points, or 0.54%, while the S&P 500 shaved off 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.17%.

Traders are looking ahead to Thursday's July consumer price index report, which could offer more insight into how the central bank's latest rate moves are affecting sticky prices. The findings could also impact the Fed's next rate decision at its upcoming policy meeting in September.

Many on Wall Street are hoping for more signs of disinflation through the CPI report, and Friday's producer price index. Some regional manufacturing numbers have also showed some signs of easing, noted Sahak Manuelian, head of equity trading at Wedbush Securities.

"CPI and PPI Friday morning we think will continue the trend lower," he told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime on Wednesday. "I think that really a lot of this stuff is starting to get priced into the market. We see the market kind of bouncing around this 4450, 4500 area, having a tough time as we get through most of Q2 earnings, but expect to see further disinflationary forces play through."

Along with CPI, initial jobless claims and hourly earnings for July are due out Thursday. The tail end of earnings season continues with results from Alibaba, Ralph Lauren and Six Flags.

Bulls outnumbers bears for 35th week in II survey, confirming 'market uptrend'

Bullish opinion outweighed bearish sentiment, 52.2% to 19.4%, for a 35th straight week in the latest survey of financial newsletter editors and advisors by Investors Intelligence, "another confirmation of the market uptrend."

Last week, when bulls outnumbered bears 57.1% to 18.6%, optimism was the highest since November, 2021. Investors Intelligence reminded readers that "sentiment signals for tops may occur much earlier in the cycle then sentiment signals of bottoms!," meaning the recent rally in stock prices may have further to run.

Contrarians who look to run counter to the herd also scan Investors Intelligence for the spread between the bulls and bears. The latest week's bull-bear spread narrowed to +32.8 points from last week's two-year high of +38.5%. Risk is rising in the stock market whenever the spread rises above +30 points, and the wider the positive spread, "the higher the risk. The last strong warning was during summer 2021, with spreads of +40.5 and +45.9," II said.

As recently as early May, the spread was less than +21 points.

— Scott Schnipper

Stocks moving after the bell: Wynn Resorts, AppLovin and more

These are some of the companies making the biggest moves in extended trading:

Wynn Resorts — The casino stock rose about 2% on second-quarter results that topped expectations on the top and bottom lines. Wynn Resorts reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $1.6 billion.

AppLovin — AppLovin shares surged 23% on strong second-quarter results and optimistic third-quarter revenue guidance.

Illumina — The DNA sequencing company shed more than 4% after the bell on weaker-than-expected guidance. Illumina topped Wall Street's expectations for the second quarter, but said it anticipates some weakness in the second half.

Read the full list of stocks moving after the bell here.

— Samantha Subin

