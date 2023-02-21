Stock Futures Inch Higher as Investors Brace for Fed Minutes: Live Updates

Stock futures rose slightly in overnight trading as Wall Street braced for the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes and more insight on the central bank's future hiking agenda.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks popped after the bell as the cybersecurity company lifted its earnings forecast{

Palo Alto Networks pops on guidance lift

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Palo Alto Networks' stock jumped more than 7% in extended trading after the cybersecurity provider beat Wall Street's estimates for the recent quarter and management lifted third-quarter fiscal earnings guidance.

For the recent quarter, the software maker posted adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share on $1.66 billion in revenue. Analysts expected EPS of 78 cents on $1.65 billion, according to Refinitiv. Revenues also grew 26% year over year.

Management said its expects adjusted earnings for the 2023 fiscal year to range between $3.97 and $4.03 a share. That's up from the $3.37 to $3.44 EPS guidance from November.

— Samantha Subin, Jordan Novet

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 47 points, or 0.14%. Meanwhile, futures linked to the S&P 500 inched 0.12% higher, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.16%.

Mounting concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking rates spooked investors during regular trading Tuesday and pushed stocks to cap off their worst day of 2023. A slew of earnings reports, including disappointing results from Home Depot, also sparked concerns about the health of the consumer.

The Nasdaq Composite led the session's losses, falling 2.5%, while the S&P 500 slumped 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.06% and turned negative for the year{

Where the major averages stand after Tuesday's selloff

This is where all the major averages stand for 2023 and February after posting their worst session of the year and worst day since Dec. 15.

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Down 0.05% in 2023

Down 2.81% in February

10.35% off record high

81.89% off pandemic low

S&P 500:

Up 4.11% for the year

Down 1.94% in February

17.04% off record high

82.37% off pandemic low

Nasdaq Composite:

Up 9.8% for the year

Down 0.8% this month

29.11% % off record high

73.30% off pandemic low

— Samantha Subin, Chris Hayes

Rising bond yields also kept the market on edge, with the rate on the 10-year Treasury note hitting its highest level since November during the day.

"I think there's a repricing of the equity market based on the view that the Fed will likely have to be higher for longer, and because of the rising interest rates," said Truist's co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner.

Attention now shifts toward the Fed minutes due out Wednesday. Investors will scour the results for insight into the central bank's future rate hiking path and its recent 25 basis point increase.

Earnings season rolls on with results from Nvidia, Etsy and Baidu.

Where the major averages stand after Tuesday's selloff

This is where all the major averages stand for 2023 and February after posting their worst session of the year and worst day since Dec. 15.

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Down 0.05% in 2023

Down 2.81% in February

10.35% off record high

81.89% off pandemic low

S&P 500:

Up 4.11% for the year

Down 1.94% in February

17.04% off record high

82.37% off pandemic low

Nasdaq Composite:

Up 9.8% for the year

Down 0.8% this month

29.11% % off record high

73.30% off pandemic low

— Samantha Subin, Chris Hayes

Palo Alto Networks pops on guidance lift

Palo Alto Networks' stock jumped more than 7% in extended trading after the cybersecurity provider beat Wall Street's estimates for the recent quarter and management lifted third-quarter fiscal earnings guidance.

For the recent quarter, the software maker posted adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share on $1.66 billion in revenue. Analysts expected EPS of 78 cents on $1.65 billion, according to Refinitiv. Revenues also grew 26% year over year.

Management said its expects adjusted earnings for the 2023 fiscal year to range between $3.97 and $4.03 a share. That's up from the $3.37 to $3.44 EPS guidance from November.

— Samantha Subin, Jordan Novet

Toll Brothers, Coinbase among stocks moving after hours

These are some of the stocks moving in extended trading:

Coinbase — Shares of the crypto trading platform were last down more than 1%. The company beat analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, according to Refinitiv.

Toll Brothers — The homebuilding stock added 3% on a better-than-expected earnings report. The company also said it has seen a rise in demand since the start of 2023.

CoStar Group — The commercial real estate stock plummeted more than 16% after sharing guidance for the current quarter that fell short of estimates, according to StreetAccount.

Read the full list of stocks moving after the bell here.

— Samantha Subin

JPMorgan chief strategist sees another 5% drop in equity market

The equity market might see a 5% drop in the near-term, while high-beta tech stocks could move between 5% and 10% lower, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Tuesday.

The chief global market strategist holds a 4,200 price target on the S&P 500 for 2023. This, he said, leaves room for a potential near-term selloff, followed by potential lows, before the Fed begins — or signal — cutting rates.

"We really think the Fed will need to cut the rates for the market to rally on a sustainable basis," Kolanovic said.

The broader index slid 2% on Tuesday to close 3,997.34 and complete its worst day since Dec. 15, when it fell 2.5%.

– Pia Singh

Stock futures open slightly higher

Stock futures opened slight higher on Tuesday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30 points, or 0.09%. Meanwhile, futures linked to the S&P 500 added 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.11%.

— Samantha Subin