Stock Futures Are Flat on Monday Evening: Live Updates

Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading after the S&P 500 posted its third positive session in a row and banking sector concerns continued to ease.

Lyft shares gained after hours as the ridesharing company announced a new CEO and that its cofounders would step away{

Lyft shares rise as company announces new CEO, cofounders step down

Lyft shares gained nearly 4% in extended trading after the ridesharing company announced a new CEO and said its cofounders would step down from their current positions.

Former Amazon executive David Risher will begin as CEO on April 17 as Logan Green steps down from the position to serve as chair on the board. John Zimmer will serve as vice chair on the board, transitioning out of his president role on June 30.

— Samantha Subin, Rohan Goswami

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38 points, or 0.12%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.11% each.

The overnight moves follow a mixed session on Monday. Investors fought to extend last week's gains, but tech shares came under pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 194.55 points, or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.47% as tech stocks moved lower.

A slew of positive news reports helped lift sentiment on Wall Street, including First Citizens BancShares' agreement to buy large parts of Silicon Valley Bank. Further, CNBC reported that deposit outflows from small institutions to banking behemoths have slowed.

Eight of 11 S&P 500 sectors finished in positive territory on Monday, led to the upside by a 2.1% gain in energy. Beaten-up regional banking stocks, including First Republic, climbed along with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE). Communication services and information technology, which have enjoyed a strong 2023, both slipped.

"Basically, you have an oversold bounce in these areas that have been beaten up and you're having a pause from some of these areas that are leadership," said Keith Lerner, Truist's co-chief investment officer. "I don't think this is a trend reversal, I don't think this is new leadership."

Markets may also be taking news of First Citizens' plan to buy a large chunk of SVB as a positive, he said.

Earnings season continues Tuesday with results from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Micron Technology and McCormick. Investors also await home price data and The Conference Board's consumer confidence report. The Federal Reserve's Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr will also speak before the Senate Banking Committee.

