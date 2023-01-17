Stock Futures Fall as Earnings Season Continues

U.S. stock futures were lower on Tuesday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 77 points, or 0.23%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.23% and 0.26%, respectively.

Shares of United Airlines rose more than 1% in extended trading after the company beat Wall Street's estimates in the latest quarter, propelled by strong travel demand.

Meanwhile, shares of Moderna jumped more than 6% in extended trading after the pharmaceutical company said its vaccine targeting respiratory syncytial virus can prevent the disease in older adults.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

During the regular session Tuesday, the Dow declined about 391 points, or 1.14%. Shares of Goldman Sachs tumbled —and dragged on the 30-stock index — after the bank posted an earnings miss. The S&P 500 dipped 0.20%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the only one among the major averages to buck the trend, rising 0.14%.

Those moves follow earnings results from big banks that suggested diverging paths ahead even for names within the same sector. Goldman Sachs' shares fell more than 6% following a drop in investment banking and asset management revenues. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley gained 5.9%, boosted by better-than-expected wealth management revenue.

"This is a really pivotal earnings season to find out whether or not companies can weather the storm and how long they can weather it for," SoFi's Liz Young said Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

"I still think we're in a space where the market tends to rally on bad news. And it's expecting that that means that the Fed will slow down, the Fed will pause, the Fed will pivot, the Fed stops sooner than they say they will. And I think we're over indexing at this point to the Fed. It's no longer just about the Fed," Young added.

Traders are anticipating a slew of economic reports Wednesday, including the latest data for the producer price index and retail sales.

Economists polled by the Dow Jones are expecting the producer price index to have declined 0.1% in December, compared to a 0.3% rise the previous month.

Meanwhile, retail sales in December are expected to dip 1%, according to consensus estimates. The prior reading showed a decline of 0.6%.

Corporate earnings season will continue with earnings from J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Charles Schwab, PNC Financial Services Group and Discover on deck for Wednesday.

Moderna shares jump in extended trading

Moderna shares jumped more than 5% in extended trading Tuesday after the pharmaceutical company said its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus is effective at preventing the disease in older adults.

The company expects to file an application for approval with the Food and Drug Administration in the first half of this year.

— Sarah Min, Spencer Kimball

United Airlines shares rise after earnings

Shares of United Airlines rose more than 2% in Tuesday extended trading after the firm topped estimates in its latest earnings results, which showed that travel demand remained resilient in spite of higher fares.

United Airlines reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.46, compared to the $2.10 per share, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. It reported total revenue of $12.4 billion, instead of the forecasted $12.2 billion.

— Sarah Min, Leslie Josephs

Market conditions grow tough in week three after 'bad year,' BTIG's Krinsky says

It's more more likely that stock market conditions are closer to a "tactical high than a new uptrend," BTIG chief market technician Jonathan Krinsky wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.

One problem for optimists is that "history suggests that week three after a bad year is when things get more difficult, and we expect this year to follow that pattern," Krinsky said. "Risk/reward looks poor here after a two-week rally that was led by the most-shorted names," and which rose for six straight sessions and nine out of 12 days, the analyst wrote.



There are two other disquieting omens for the market:

The recent run-up in Caterpillar to an all-time high, which left the construction machinery maker "about 25% above its" 200-day moving average. "Over the last 30 years, it hasn't spent too much time in this range," BTIG said. Signs that the slide in the dollar may be over in the face of "some downside exhaustion on a weekly timeframe," and a 50% chart retracement in the DXY dollar index measured from the low in 2021 to the high in 2022. A bounce higher in the dollar "would also be broadly negative," Krinsky wrote, noting that dollar strength in late September accompanied a bottom in the S&P 500.

— Scott Schnipper

Stock futures open lower

U.S. stock futures inched lower on Tuesday night.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 38 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.11% and 0.14%, respectively.

— Sarah Min