Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stock futures inch lower as Wall Street awaits September jobs report: Live updates

By Lisa Kailai Han,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on October 03, 2024 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures inched lower on Thursday night as traders looked ahead to the widely anticipated release of September's jobs report on Friday morning.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 28 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures respectively dipped 0.1% and 0.2%.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

These moves came after the major averages ended Thursday's trading session with losses. The 30-stock Dow fell 184.93 points, or 0.44%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.17%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended the day 0.04% lower.

U.S. oil futures climbed about 5% Thursday, weighing on the major averages. Energy prices have taken a leg higher this week, spurred by heightened tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Investors are bracing for Friday's release of the September payrolls report, which will be the next big catalyst for the market. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect that nonfarm payrolls will show growth of 150,000, up from 142,000 in August. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 4.2%.

Friday's employment data will likely only move markets if it comes in below expectations, said Barbara Doran, founder of BD8 Capital Partners.

"I think the number tomorrow is important, but I don't think it will have a big impact, and I'd also be very surprised if it's not a good number," she said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Thursday afternoon.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Helene recovery could cost $34 billion. Here's who might pay for it.

news 2 hours ago

Trump Media COO quits; DJT turns over more shares to SPAC investor in court fight

Mounting geopolitical tensions and the longshoremen's strike have contributed to a shaky start in October for the stock market. These headwinds could weigh equities lower so they end the week in negative territory, Doran added.

Indeed, all three major averages are already on pace for weekly losses. The S&P 500 is off 0.7% week to date, as is the Dow. The Nasdaq is on track for a loss of 1.1% in the period.

Energy continues to lead S&P 500's performance on Thursday

Mounting geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have sent oil prices higher this week. On Thursday, the energy sector continued to be the outperformer in the S&P 500.

Eight of the broader index's 11 sectors traded lower on Thursday. The consumer discretionary sector was the laggard and ended the day 1.28% lower.

Eight of the 11 sectors are also on pace to end the week lower. Consumer discretionary stocks are again the laggard, with a 2.81% week-to-date decline. Energy, the best performing sector, is currently up 5.89% on the week and on pace to notch its best weekly performance since March 2023.

— Lisa Kailai Han, Christopher Hayes

Stock futures open marginally lower

Stock futures were trading marginally lower on Thursday night.

Dow futures slipped just under 0.1% shortly after 6 p.m. ET, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures retreated 0.2%.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us