Stock Futures Rise After Notching Their Best Week Since June

U.S. stock futures rose Sunday evening after all three major averages notched their best week since June at Friday's close.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 222 points, or 0.71%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.88% and 1.00%, respectively.

The moves come after yet another volatile week for stocks as third-quarter earnings season heats up. On Friday, the Dow gained more than 748 points, or 2.47%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.37% and 2.31%, respectively. That added to gains from earlier in the week. The S&P 500 and Dow gained 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively, while the Nasdaq rose 5.2%.

So far, earnings reports have had mixed results for stocks. On Friday, bank stocks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase gained more than 4% after reporting results. But not all results have been solid — Snap shed 28% after reporting an earnings miss.

Stocks also rose Friday despite bond yields marching higher - the 10-year U.S. Treasury hit its highest level since 2008 amid mixed corporate earnings. Bond yields are inverse to price.

"The equities market is trying to form a bottom to get to the last leg of the bear market," said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US, in a Friday note. "It feels like a two-way market right now. We have a tug of war going on between the skeptics and those who think it is time to own equities."

There are more big earnings reports on deck in the coming week, including tech giants such as Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft. Wall Street will also be watching for more inflation data — on Monday, the October manufacturing and services purchasing managers indexes will be released.

Big tech earnings reports coming up this week

A slew of big tech names report third quarter earnings this week. Because of the size of many of these companies' market capitalizations, any moves after earnings will likely impact the entire market.

Alphabet and Microsoft report earnings on Tuesday, followed by Meta Platforms on Wednesday. Apple and Amazon will report Friday.

—Carmen Reinicke

Snap shares lower in premarket trading

Snap shares looked poised to open the week lower, continuing Friday's route after shedding more than 28%.

The move came after the company reported quarterly earnings. Even though the social media company posted an unexpected profit, it also missed revenue estimates, reporting $1.13 billion versus the $1.14 billion analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

Shares were more than 1% lower on Sunday following the drop.

—Carmen Reinicke

Stock futures rise Sunday evening

Stock futures rose Sunday evening as Wall Street looks to continue its best week since June amid third quarter earnings season.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 289 points, or 0.93%, just a few minutes after the start of futures trading Sunday. S&P 500 futures rose 1.18% while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.37%.

—Carmen Reinicke