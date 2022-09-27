Stock Futures Rise Slightly After S&P 500 Hits New Low for the Year

Stock futures ticked up on Tuesday evening after a relief rally failed during regular trading hours and the S&P 500 hit a new intraday low for the year.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 50 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 futures gained nearly 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose about 0.3%.

During Tuesday's session, stocks gave up a large early gain and the S&P 500 fell below its intraday low from June, which was the previous market bottom. The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower for the sixth straight day, while the Nasdaq Composite ground higher by 0.25%. All three major averages are now in bear market territory.

Several technical metrics show that the stock market may be oversold, but some on Wall Street are worried that investors have not priced in an earnings slowdown and the impact of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes. The S&P 500 breaking below its previous low is a key indicator for some that stocks still have further to fall.

"I think we're certainly not at the end of the road in terms of pricing in the full recessionary outcome. … We really need to get to dirt cheap valuations on equities, and we're not quite there yet," Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, said on Tuesday's "Closing Bell."

On Wednesday, investors will get an updated look at the housing market with pending home sales from August.

Earnings questions, potential recession mean more selling could be ahead

The Dow and S&P 500 have fallen for six straight days, with many of those seeing broad selling typical of so-called "washout" days.

That can sometimes be a contrarian buy signal on Wall Street, but many investment professionals are skeptical that the selling is over. One reason is that earnings expectations for next year still show solid growth, which would be unlikely in the event of a recession.

"We know that if we start seeing a turnaround in the 2-year yields ... and if we start seeing a turnaround in the dollar, that gives us the ability to bounce from these extremely oversold conditions," said Andrew Smith, chief investment strategist of Delos Capital Advisors in Dallas. "But I have a hard time reconciling in my mind that the earnings story is going to be as good as we expect."

Additionally, the dramatic moves in the bond and currency markets means that "something broke" and it may be smart to wait for that information to shake out, Smith said.

On the positive side, Smith pointed to a strong labor market and signs of continued spending on travel as a sign that the U.S. economy may be able to avoid a major recession.

— Jesse Pound

Futures open higher

Stock futures rose slightly after trading began at 6 p.m. Dow futures rose more than 60 points at one time, though those gains have since shrunk.

Nasdaq 100 futures had the biggest early jump of three, suggesting that tech may continue to outperform on Wednesday.

— Jesse Pound

S&P 500 takes out June low on Tuesday

Though Tuesday's closing levels showed relatively modest daily moves, the S&P 500 fell below its previous intraday low for the year during the session. That move was seen by many as confirmation that the summer rally for stocks has failed.

The S&P 500 is now 24.3% off of its record high, and the Dow is also in bear market territory, down roughly 21.2%. The Nasdaq Composite, whose decline dates back to last November, is 33.2% below its high-water mark.

The next key metric for investors in the days ahead could come from the bond market, where the 10-year Treasury yield has surged to just below the 4% level.

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes