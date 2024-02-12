Stock futures slip after fresh Dow record, Wall Street looks to inflation data: Live updates

Stock futures ticked lower on Monday evening as investors prepared for a key inflation report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 43 points or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 0.2%.

Shares of Avis Budget Group slipped about 2% in extended trading after fourth-quarter revenue missed analyst estimates. JetBlue Airways spiked 16% after activist investor Carl Icahn reported a nearly 10% stake in the airline.

In regular trading, the 30-stock Dow closed at a fresh record. The S&P 500 ended the day lower by nearly 0.1%, but the broad-market index just closed above 5,000 for the first time on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.3%. All three of the major averages are riding a five-week winning streak.

"I think if anything, all this talk about how narrow the market has been [is] overstated," Strategas head of technical and macro research Chris Verrone said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Monday. "The small caps are getting better, the equal-weight S&P just made a two-year high, [so] this idea that it's just been five six or seven stocks driving this whole thing I think is misleading."

Investors will now look to the January consumer price index report for the latest read on price pressures, due Tuesday morning. The results of the report will likely be closely watched by Federal Reserve officials as they weigh a path forward on rate policy.

Headline inflation is expected to have increased 0.2% month over month and 2.9% from a year earlier, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. Core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy components, are expected to have increased 0.3% in January and 3.7% from a year earlier, respectively.

Earnings on deck for Tuesday include soft drinks giant Coca-Cola, toymaker Hasbro and Marriott International in the morning. Casino operator MGM Resorts and kidney dialysis company DaVita will post results after the close.

January slowdown in credit card spending is normal, Bank of America says

Credit card spending may have declined in January, but this is normal behavior, according to Bank of America.

January spending activity dropped 0.8% year-over-year and 10.6% from December.

"While there have been headlines about January softness, we note that our data suggests spending historically declines by 14.6% m/m in January. As such, we view the data as better than expected," analyst Mihir Bhatia wrote.

Small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 pops for a 3rd straight day

The Russell 2000 index just wrapped up its third consecutive winning session.

The small-cap benchmark closed higher by 1.75% on Monday, its best day since Jan. 22. That follows gains of 1.53% on Friday and 1.5% Thursday. Over the past week, the Russell 2000 has surged more than 5%.

Even with the recent string of positive days, the Russell 2000 continues to lag the three major averages for the year. It's up 0.9% in 2024, while the S&P 500 has a 5.3% gain. Tech continues to dominate, with the Nasdaq Composite up more than 6% this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up just shy of 3% in the period.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours

Check out some of the companies making headlines in extended trading.

JetBlue Airways — The airline's stock jumped more than 15% after activist Carl Icahn reported a nearly 10% stake in the company. He said JetBlue shares are undervalued.

Avis Budget Group — Shares slipped about 1% after the rental car company's fourth-quarter revenue of $2.76 billion in the fourth quarter missed estimates. Analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, forecast $2.81 billion.

ZoomInfo Technologies – Shares of the market intelligence company soared nearly 23%. ZoomInfo posted adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $316 million in the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by LSEG called for earnings of 25 cents a share and revenue of $311 million.

Read the full list here.



Stock futures open lower

Stock futures were lower on Monday as Wall Street turned its attention to the January consumer price index report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24 points or 0.06%. S&P 500 futures pulled back 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures ticked down 0.2%.

