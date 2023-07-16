Stock futures inch lower to start the week: Live updates

Stock futures dipped slightly in evening trading Sunday ahead of a busy week for corporate earnings.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50 points, or 0.16%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.13%. Futures connected to the Nasdaq 100 traded 0.10% lower.

Stocks are coming off a winning week that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average gain 2.3% to notch its best weekly gain since March. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively. On Friday, the Dow rose 113.89 points, or 0.33%, while the S&P and Nasdaq slipped 0.1% and 0.18%, respectively.

The moves came on the heels of solid big bank earnings and softer inflation reports that lifted investor sentiment. That heightened some hopes the Federal Reserve may be able to tamp down inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"It's the Goldilocks scenario, it's inflation coming down with near record low unemployment," Kathryn Rooney Vera, chief market strategist at StoneX, told CNBC's "Last Call" on Friday. "Yes, people have some pain ... with prices, but they have jobs. Evidence is increasingly favorable for the soft landing viewpoint, and immaculate disinflation is what has the market going crazy."

Second-quarter earnings season{

S&P 500 earnings scorecard

Second-quarter earnings season is just getting started, but last week's results set the period off with a strong start even as estimates call for a roughly 7% decline in year-over-year earnings, according to FactSet.

While the season may only be in its early innings, about 6% of S&P 500 companies have reported second-quarter earnings, with 80% topping consensus EPS expectations, FactSet data shows. Of those that have reported, 67% have topped sales expectations.

— Samantha Subin

Wall Street are bracing for what be a gloomy season with lower profits. Analysts forecast a more than 7% decline in S&P 500 earnings from a year ago, according to FactSet.

This week also ushers in the Fed's "blackout period" ahead of its July policy meeting. Traders anticipate a near 97% chance the central bank increases interest rates later this month, after pausing hikes in June, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

United Airlines reaches preliminary labor deal

Shares of United Airlines were marginally higher in overnight trading after pilots reach a preliminary deal with the company to hike pay by up to 40% over four years.

The deal, announced Saturday, comes months after Delta Air Lines reached a new contract agreement.

— Leslie Josephs, Samantha Subin

S&P 500 earnings scorecard

Second-quarter earnings season is just getting started, but last week's results set the period off with a strong start even as estimates call for a roughly 7% decline in year-over-year earnings, according to FactSet.

While the season may only be in its early innings, about 6% of S&P 500 companies have reported second-quarter earnings, with 80% topping consensus EPS expectations, FactSet data shows. Of those that have reported, 67% have topped sales expectations.

— Samantha Subin

Stock futures open little changed

U.S. stock futures opened little changed on Sunday evening.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 20 points, or 0.06%, while S&P 500 futures slipped 0.06%. Futures connected to the Nasdaq 100 inched 0.07% lower.

— Samantha Subin