Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Roku and More

Here are the stocks making notable moves after hours:

Amazon — Shares of Amazon surged 12% despite the tech giant reporting a loss of 20 cents per share for the second quarter. The company's revenue came in higher than expected, however, at $121.23 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $119.09 billion. Sales for Amazon Web Services came in stronger than expected.

Apple — Shares of the tech giant added more than 3% after Apple beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the third quarter. Apple reported $1.20 in earnings per share on $82.96 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in $1.16 earnings per share on $82.81 billion of revenue. The iPhone segment helped fuel the beat, with sales topping expectations.

Intel — The chip stock sank more than 7% after Intel missed estimates on the top and bottom lines for the second quarter. Intel reported 29 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $15.32 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for 70 cents per share on $17.92 billion of revenue. Third-quarter guidance also came in lighter than expected.

Roku — The streaming stock dropped nearly 25% after Roku missed estimates on the top and bottom lines for the second quarter, with the company citing a slowdown in advertising spending. Roku's third-quarter revenue forecast also came in much lower than expected at $700 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $902 million.

Dexcom — Shares of the medical device company sank 17% after DexCom's second-quarter earnings came in below expectations on the top and bottom lines. DexCom reported 17 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $696.2 million. Analysts were expecting 19 cents per share on $698.6 million of revenue, according to FactSet's StreetAccount. Net income was down year over year.

Avantor — Shares of the life science company slid nearly 10% after Avantor's second-quarter earnings and revenue missed expectations. Avantor reported 37 cents in earnings per share on $1.91 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by FactSet's StreetAccount were looking for 38 cents in earnings per share and $1.99 billion in revenue.

Five9 — The software stock rose more than 7% after a stronger-than-expected second-quarter report. Five9 reported 34 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $189 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for 18 cents per share and $180 million of revenue. Five9 said it expected revenue to grow sequentially in the third quarter.