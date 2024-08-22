Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cava, Uber, Ross Stores, Workday and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Cava Group — The fast-casual restaurant brand saw shares climb nearly 6% in after-hours trading following a better-than-expected earnings report. Cava posted a profit of 17 cents per share, or 4 cents above the LSEG estimate. Its revenue also came in above expectations.

Uber — Shares of the ride-sharing platform fell about 3% after the company and General Motors' Cruise announced a multiyear partnership. The embattled autonomous vehicle company plans to offer driverless rides to Uber users as soon as next year. GM shares rose more than 1% after hours.

Ross Stores — The off-price retailer's stock surged about 6% in extended trading following an earnings beat. Ross reported earnings per share of $1.59 in the second quarter, 9 cents above analysts' expectation, according to LSEG. Revenue of $5.25 billion matched the estimate.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Workday — Shares of the cloud company jumped more than 11% after the firm's earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. The firm said its subscription revenue for the third quarter will be $1.96 billion, compared to $1.97 billion expected by analysts polled by StreetAccount.

Bill Holdings — The cloud-based payments company saw shares rising more than 3% after a stronger-than-expected quarterly report. Bill posted adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, or 11 cents above an LSEG estimate. Revenue of $344 million was also higher than an expectation of $328 million.

Intuit — The financial technology platform's shares climbed about 3% in extended trading, boosted by strong earnings. Intuit posted earnings of $1.99 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $3.18 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG expected earnings per share of $1.84 and revenue of $3.08 billion.

