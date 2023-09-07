Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: DocuSign, Smartsheet, Planet Labs and more

By Brian Evans,CNBC

Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Guidewire Software — Shares slipped 2% in extended trading after the insurance software company reported that revenue for the fiscal first quarter would miss analysts' estimates. Guidewire is calling for revenue of $197 million to $202 million, while analysts polled by FactSet anticipated $212.5 million.

Smartsheet — Smartsheet's stock popped 6% after the work management software company beat analyst estimates for second-quarter earnings. The company reported an adjusted 16 cents per share on $235.6 million in revenue, while analysts polled by FactSet forecasted 7 cents per share in earnings and $229.6 million of revenue.

Planet Labs — Shares of the satellite imagery company slid more than 6% after Planet Labs fell short of analysts' expectations in its latest quarterly report. Planet Labs reported a second-quarter loss of 14 cents per share and revenue of $53.8 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv called for a loss of 8 cents per share and revenue of $54.1 million. Guidance for the current quarter and the full year also came in below expectation.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

DocuSign — Shares climbed 3.6% after the electronic signature company beat on both the top and bottom line in the second quarter. DocuSign reported an adjusted 72 cents per share on $688 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv forecast earnings of 66 cents per share and $678 million of revenue.

RH — Shares fell nearly 8% after the luxury home furnishings company reported a weak outlook. The company issued lower-than-expected guidance for third-quarter operating margin of 8% to 10% while Wall Street expected 16.1%, according to Street Account. Third-quarter revenues are expected to come in between $740 million and $760 million, while analysts called for $773 million.

VinFast — VinFast stock slipped roughly 2% in after-hours trading. Though shares had taken off after the company's debut on the Nasdaq in August, the stock's rally has cooled considerably. Shares are on pace to end the week with a nearly 40% loss.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Asia's ultra-rich population records largest drop in the world. Here's how North America and Europe did

travel 4 hours ago

Where to stay in India? Here are 8 former palaces that are now hotels

-CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us