Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: DocuSign, Smartsheet, Planet Labs and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Guidewire Software — Shares slipped 2% in extended trading after the insurance software company reported that revenue for the fiscal first quarter would miss analysts' estimates. Guidewire is calling for revenue of $197 million to $202 million, while analysts polled by FactSet anticipated $212.5 million.

Smartsheet — Smartsheet's stock popped 6% after the work management software company beat analyst estimates for second-quarter earnings. The company reported an adjusted 16 cents per share on $235.6 million in revenue, while analysts polled by FactSet forecasted 7 cents per share in earnings and $229.6 million of revenue.

Planet Labs — Shares of the satellite imagery company slid more than 6% after Planet Labs fell short of analysts' expectations in its latest quarterly report. Planet Labs reported a second-quarter loss of 14 cents per share and revenue of $53.8 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv called for a loss of 8 cents per share and revenue of $54.1 million. Guidance for the current quarter and the full year also came in below expectation.

DocuSign — Shares climbed 3.6% after the electronic signature company beat on both the top and bottom line in the second quarter. DocuSign reported an adjusted 72 cents per share on $688 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv forecast earnings of 66 cents per share and $678 million of revenue.

RH — Shares fell nearly 8% after the luxury home furnishings company reported a weak outlook. The company issued lower-than-expected guidance for third-quarter operating margin of 8% to 10% while Wall Street expected 16.1%, according to Street Account. Third-quarter revenues are expected to come in between $740 million and $760 million, while analysts called for $773 million.

VinFast — VinFast stock slipped roughly 2% in after-hours trading. Though shares had taken off after the company's debut on the Nasdaq in August, the stock's rally has cooled considerably. Shares are on pace to end the week with a nearly 40% loss.

-CNBC's Darla Mercado contributed reporting.