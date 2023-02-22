Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nvidia, Etsy, Lucid, Bumble, Moderna and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Etsy — Shares of the e-commerce company jumped 5% after hours following the company's quarterly results. Etsy posted revenue of $807 million, smashing estimates of $752 million, according to Refinitiv. The company also forecast current quarter revenue of $600 million and $640 million, compared to estimates of $622 million.

Nvidia – Shares of the chip giant leapt more than 7% after Nvidia posted beats on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 88 cents on revenue of $6.05 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv anticipated earnings of 81 cents per share and revenue of $6.01 billion.

eBay — The online auction platform reported fourth quarter earnings of $1.07 per share excluding items, on revenues of $2.51 billion. Those figures topped analysts' estimates of $1.06 per share in earnings and revenue of $2.47 billion, according to Refinitiv. The shares rose as much as 3% after hours before retreating.

Lucid — The electric vehicle maker saw shares slide 8% in extended trading after reporting fourth-quarter revenue fell short of expectations after building just 7,000 of its Air luxury sedans last year amid manufacturing challenges. The company said it expects to make between 10,000 and 14,000 vehicles in 2023.

Bumble — The online dating site jumped nearly 5% after it reported better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and revenue. Bumble posted revenue of $191 million, above the $186 million estimated by analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue also exceeded analysts' expectations, at $242 million versus analysts' estimates of $236 million.

Mosaic — Shares of the fertilizer maker fell 3% after it reported weaker than expected earnings of $1.74 a share for the fourth quarter. Analysts were looking for $2.13 per share, according to FactSet. Revenue topped estimates.

Moderna — The drug maker announced with Merck that the Food and Drug Administration has granted them breakthrough status for a personalized cancer vaccine for patients with high-risk Melanoma. Moderna rose more than 2% after hours, while Merck rose less than 1%.

—CNBC's Hakyung Kim contributed reporting.