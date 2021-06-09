Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: GameStop, Clean Energy Fuels, Clover & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

RH — The company formerly known as Restoration Hardware saw its stock gain 6% in extended trading after it reported that its net revenues increased 78% to $860.8 million in the first quarter compared to $482.9 million one year ago. The company also hiked its sales expectations for fiscal 2021 to a range of 25% to 30% compared to a prior range of 15% to 20%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Clover Health — The rally that sent Clover stock up 85% on Tuesday continued to unwind Wednesday afternoon as shares fell about 6% after the closing bell. The stock fell 23.6% during the regular session on Wednesday. Clover, which provides private health insurance and Medicare plans in eight U.S. states, went public earlier this year by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company run by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

GameStop — Shares of the video-game retailer fell 7% in volatile trading after the bell following its first-quarter earnings results and an announcement that former Amazon e-commerce exec Matt Furlong will be the company's new CEO. GameStop, a trade popular with retail traders earlier in 2021, also said its adjusted first-quarter loss per share was 45 cents on revenues of $1.28 billion.

Clean Energy Fuels — Shares of the California-based natural gas company continued their wild ride after the end of regular trading in New York, rising 9% in the extended session. The after-hours pop came after a bout of trading mania caused the stock to spike 31.5% during the regular session. The stock closed at $13.02 per share.

Lordstown Motors — Shares of the electric truck maker fell more than 3% in overnight trading after a wild regular session that saw the stock fall 20% before recovering to end the day flat. The whipsaw on Wednesday came after Lordstown said it was in talks with multiple parties to raise funds, the day after it issued a going concern warning and said it didn't have the funds to start commercial production. The announcement came as an about-face to some investors, who had been eager to buy into the company after it announced last year that it would go public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company.