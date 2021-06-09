Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
finance

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: GameStop, Clean Energy Fuels, Clover & More

By Thomas Franck, CNBC

Carlo Allegri | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell

RH — The company formerly known as Restoration Hardware saw its stock gain 6% in extended trading after it reported that its net revenues increased 78% to $860.8 million in the first quarter compared to $482.9 million one year ago. The company also hiked its sales expectations for fiscal 2021 to a range of 25% to 30% compared to a prior range of 15% to 20%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Clover Health — The rally that sent Clover stock up 85% on Tuesday continued to unwind Wednesday afternoon as shares fell about 6% after the closing bell. The stock fell 23.6% during the regular session on Wednesday. Clover, which provides private health insurance and Medicare plans in eight U.S. states, went public earlier this year by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company run by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

Money Report

Business 18 mins ago

Ex-Commodities Chairman Timothy Massad Calls for More Regulation of Tether, Stablecoins

Congress 27 mins ago

Dems Circulate Draft Antitrust Bills That Could Reshape Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google

GameStop — Shares of the video-game retailer fell 7% in volatile trading after the bell following its first-quarter earnings results and an announcement that former Amazon e-commerce exec Matt Furlong will be the company's new CEO. GameStop, a trade popular with retail traders earlier in 2021, also said its adjusted first-quarter loss per share was 45 cents on revenues of $1.28 billion.

Clean Energy Fuels — Shares of the California-based natural gas company continued their wild ride after the end of regular trading in New York, rising 9% in the extended session. The after-hours pop came after a bout of trading mania caused the stock to spike 31.5% during the regular session. The stock closed at $13.02 per share.

Lordstown Motors — Shares of the electric truck maker fell more than 3% in overnight trading after a wild regular session that saw the stock fall 20% before recovering to end the day flat. The whipsaw on Wednesday came after Lordstown said it was in talks with multiple parties to raise funds, the day after it issued a going concern warning and said it didn't have the funds to start commercial production. The announcement came as an about-face to some investors, who had been eager to buy into the company after it announced last year that it would go public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

financeGameStop CorpEarningsMarket InsiderGME
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us