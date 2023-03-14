Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lennar, First Republic, Western Alliance and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Lennar — The homebuilding stock gained about 2% in extended trading. Lennar beat analysts' earnings and revenue expectations for the recent quarter, according to Refinitiv. The company posted earnings of $2.06 a share on revenue of $6.49 billion.

First Republic — Shares of the regional bank stock were on the move once again after the bell, last up 12%. Other bank names Western Alliance and KeyCorp also rose, gaining about 10% and 3.5%, respectively.

Guess? — The retail stock lost more than 7% after posting disappointing guidance for the first quarter and full year, according to FactSet.

Freshpet — Freshpet shares shed 11% after the bell as the pet food company announced a $350 million offering of convertible senior notes.

Atlas Air Worldwide — The air shipping stock added 3% on news that it has met regulatory requirements to close its acquisition by Rand Parent, a company that's affiliated with funds that are managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management and other parties.