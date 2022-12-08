Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lululemon, Costco and More

By Carmen Reinicke,CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Lululemon – Shares of athletic apparel company Lululemon shed 9% after it said that it sees a weaker fourth quarter than Wall Street analysts expected from the company. For the third quarter, Lululemon beat expectations, reporting earnings of $2.00 per share and $1.86 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.97 in earnings per share and revenue of $1.81 billion.

DocuSign – DocuSign jumped 16% after the company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for the latest quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share on $645 million in revenue where Wall Street expected adjusted earnings of 42 cents and revenue of $627 million, according to Refinitiv.

Costco – Shares of retailer Costco slumped 1% after the company reported revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company reported $54.44 billion in revenue where analysts surveyed by Refinitiv anticipated $54.64 billion during the quarter.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us