Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.

Take-Two Interactive — Shares of software company Take-Two sank 15% after reporting a miss on revenue and lowering their guidance for the rest of the fiscal year. Revenue for the quarter was $1.50 billion versus an expected $1.55 billion. For the current quarter and the full year, the company is also anticipating weaker-than-expected net bookings.

Tripadvisor — Shares of Tripadvisor sank more than 15% in after-hours trading following a miss on earnings. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents where analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue, however, was $459 million versus the $442 million estimate.

Syneos Health — Shares of Syneos Health fell 13.5% after jumping nearly 17% during the regular trading day. Investors may be buying and selling the biopharma company after it plunged 46% on Friday following disappointing earnings results.

Five9 — Shares of cloud company Five9 shed 14% after reporting quarterly results. The company reported $198.3 million in revenue, which beat expectations. However, fourth-quarter guidance for revenue and per-share earnings came in lighter than anticipated.

Groupon — Groupon's stock fell 4.8% after the company reported earnings that disappointed on the top and bottom lines. The company reported a 68 cent loss per share on $144.4 million. Analysts expected a loss of 40 cents per share on revenue of $157.3 million, according to StreetAccount.