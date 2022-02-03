Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Snap, Amazon, Ford and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Amazon — Shares of Amazon popped more than 18% after hours following a strong quarterly report. The company reported its investment in electric vehicle company Rivian gained almost $12 billion in the fourth quarter. Amazon also announced it would increase the price of Prime by nearly 17%. Amazon Web Services also delivered almost 40% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter, beating Wall Street estimates.

Ford Motor — Ford fell 3.9% in extended trading after a weaker-than-expected quarterly report. The automaker posted earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $35.3 billion. Analysts were looking for a profit of 45 cents per share on revenue of $35.52 billion, according to Refinitv.

Snap — Snap shares rocketed more than 54% in after-hours trading after the social media company reported its first-ever quarterly net profit. The company posted adjusted profit of 22 cents per share compared with the Refinitiv consensus of 10 cents per share.

Pinterest — Pinterest jumped 27.7% after hours following a better-than-expected quarterly report. The social media platform posted earnings of 49 cents per share, 4 cents above the Refinitv consensus estimate. Revenue also topped expectations on the Street.

Clorox — Shares of Clorox dropped 8.4% after an earnings miss. The consumer products company posted a profit of 66 cents per share, versus the Refinitiv consensus of 18 cents per share. Clorox also issued fiscal year earnings-per-share outlook below estimates.

