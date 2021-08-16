Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Tencent Music, Roblox & More

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading.

Tencent Music — Tencent Music shares rose roughly 1% in extended trading after the company beat on earnings but narrowly missed second-quarter revenue expectations. The company reported revenue of $8.01 billion, compared with the $8.13 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. The company earned 66 cents per share, excluding items, while analysts were expecting 62 cents per share.

Roblox — Shares of the online video game platform dipped roughly 2% after the company missed revenue expectations during the second quarter. Roblox reported revenue of $665 million, compared with the $683 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Porch Group — Porch Group shares gained more than 3% during extended trading after the company's second-quarter results. The software name lost 17 cents per share on revenue of $51.3 million. Analysts were expecting a loss of 18 cents on $47 million in revenue, according to StreetAccount estimates.