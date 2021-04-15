Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: DraftKings, QuantumScape, PPG & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

QuantumScape — Shares of the electric vehicle battery manufacturer ticked up 3% after the company responded to a report from short-seller Scorpion Capital. In the report, the firm called QuantumScape a "pump and dump SPAC" scam. QuantumScape said that Scorpion stands to financially benefit from a decline in its shares. QuantumScape's stock dropped more than 12% during the regular session earlier in the day.

DraftKings — DraftKings shares rose 3% after the company announced it penned a deal with the NFL to become one of the league's official sports-betting partners. DraftKings also renewed its daily fantasy football partnership with the league.

Alcoa — Shares of the aluminum producer climbed 2% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Alcoa posted earnings per share of 79 cents on revenue of $2.87 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings per share of 45 cents on revenue of $2.63 billion.

PPG Industries — PPG shares popped 5% after the company logged first-quarter results that topped analyst predictions. The company reported earnings per share of $1.88 on revenue of $3.88 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted earnings per share of $1.57 on revenue of $3.67 billion.