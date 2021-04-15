Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: DraftKings, QuantumScape, PPG & More

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

David L. Ryan | The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

QuantumScape — Shares of the electric vehicle battery manufacturer ticked up 3% after the company responded to a report from short-seller Scorpion Capital. In the report, the firm called QuantumScape a "pump and dump SPAC" scam. QuantumScape said that Scorpion stands to financially benefit from a decline in its shares. QuantumScape's stock dropped more than 12% during the regular session earlier in the day.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

DraftKings — DraftKings shares rose 3% after the company announced it penned a deal with the NFL to become one of the league's official sports-betting partners. DraftKings also renewed its daily fantasy football partnership with the league.

Money Report

investing 9 mins ago

European Stocks Are Still ‘Very, Very Attractively Priced' at Record Highs, Strategist Says

Joe Biden 26 mins ago

Biden Says He Is Ready to ‘Take Further Actions' If Russia Escalates Against U.S., Opens Door to Cooperation

Alcoa — Shares of the aluminum producer climbed 2% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Alcoa posted earnings per share of 79 cents on revenue of $2.87 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings per share of 45 cents on revenue of $2.63 billion.

PPG Industries — PPG shares popped 5% after the company logged first-quarter results that topped analyst predictions. The company reported earnings per share of $1.88 on revenue of $3.88 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted earnings per share of $1.57 on revenue of $3.67 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessEconomyinvestingfinanceAA
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us