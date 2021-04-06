Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Qiagen, Li Auto & More

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

Leon Kuegeler | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Qiagen – Qiagen shares ticked up 4% after the company announced the launch of a new ultra-fast sequencing solution for high-throughput genomic surveillance that shortens turnaround time for researchers identifying Covid-19 variants.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Maxeon Solar Technologies – The solar panel manufacturer's stock dropped 9% after the company issued weaker-than-expected first-quarter revenue guidance. Maxeon said it expects revenue for the first quarter to come in at about $160 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast a first-quarter revenue of $232.8 million. The disappointing forecast overshadowed fourth-quarter numbers that beat analyst expectations.

Money Report

China 55 mins ago

Warren Buffett-Backed Automaker Sells More Electric Cars in March Than Nio and Xpeng Delivered

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Goldman Sachs Downgrades India's Growth Forecast as Covid Cases Spike

Li Auto – The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares fell 4% after the company announced a $750 million convertible senior note offering. The debt will be due in 2028.

PG&E – Shares of the gas and electric company slipped slightly after the bell. In regular trading, PG&E shares slipped 1.9% after The San Francisco Chronicle reported the Sonoma County district attorney charged the company with five felonies and 28 misdemeanors over the 2019 Kincade fire.

Smart Global Holdings – Shares of the company rose less than 1% after Smart Global logged better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results. Smart Global posted earnings per share of 87 cents on revenue of $304 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings per share of 80 cents on revenue of $295.6 million.

Envista Holdings — Envista shares popped 8% on news the company will replace Interdigital in the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessEconomyinvestingfinance
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us