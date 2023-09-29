Stocks making the biggest moves before the bell: Nike, Blue Apron, Bumble and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading.

Nike — The sneaker behemoth added nearly 10% in premarket trading after a mixed earnings report. The company reported 94 cents per share and $12.94 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, forecast 75 cents and $12.98 million, respectively. Nike also reiterated midsingle-digit full-year revenue growth guidance.

Uranium Energy — The uranium miner added 2% after the company said its fiscal full-year revenue came in at $164.4 million, dwarfing the $23.2 million seen a year ago. Uranium Energy lost 1 cent per share in the year on a GAAP basis, marking a turn after earning 2 cents per share the prior year.

Blue Apron — Shares of the meal kit company jumped more than 100% in premarket trading after Blue Apron announced it had reached a deal to be acquired by Wonder Group for $13 per share. Blue Apron's stock closed at $5.49 per share Thursday, with a market cap below $50 million.

Anheuser-Busch InBev — Shares of the beer maker gained 3.9% in premarket trading after Bank of America upgraded the company to buy from neutral and said it is approaching a margins inflection point.

Brinker International — The Chili's parent climbed 4% after Stifel upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Stifel said Brinker's strategic playbook appears similar to those of Olive Garden, Popeyes and KFC, which all saw successful turnarounds.

Editas Medicine — The genome editing company popped 9% in premarket trading following a Stifel upgrade to buy from hold. The firm said investors may be overly negative when looking at the total addressable market.

Ball — Shares added 1.7% in premarket trading after the aluminum can maker was upgraded by Jeffries to buy from hold. The Wall Street firm said fundamentals have bottomed, free cash flow is accelerating and the business is resilient in a recession.

Bumble — The dating application stock climbed 4.1% after an upgrade to buy from Loop Capital Markets. The firm said the stock is "de-risked," while Bumble's strong cash balance and free cash flow generation will help protect its balance sheet.

Texas Roadhouse — The restaurant chain advanced 1.6% after Northcoast Research raised its rating to a buy. Northcoast said the company has kept traffic up more than expected and has fundamentals outperforming its current valuation.

— CNBC's Brian Evans, Pia Singh, Jesse Pound and Michelle Fox contributed reporting.