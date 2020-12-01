Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in Premarket: Zoom Video, Tesla, Exxon & More

Here are the companies making headlines in premarket trading:

Zoom Video (ZM) — The video conferencing stock was down 7% despite Zoom reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company earned 99 cents a share on $777 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for 76 cents a share and $694 million in revenue. The company's forward guidance called for revenue growth to slow quarter-over-quarter.

Tesla (TSLA) — The electric vehicle stock bounced more than 5% after S&P Dow Jones Indices explained how Tesla will be integrated into the S&P 500. Tesla will be added to the index in one step on Dec. 21. S&P had previously said it was considering making the move in two steps.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) — Exxon's stock rose 2% in premarket trading after the energy giant announced a more streamlined capital spending plan. The company also said it was going to write off up to $20 billion of assets.

Nio (NIO) — The U.S. shares of the Chinese electric vehicle stock gained 2% in premarket trading after Nio announced that it delivered 5,291 vehicles in November, a monthly record for the company and up 109% year-over-year. Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to "neutral" from "sell."

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) — The solar stock dipped more than 4% after Sunnova announced an offering of 7 million shares. The company said it will use the proceeds to retire debt, among other uses.

Pfizer (PFE) — Shares of the pharmaceutical company were up 2% in premarket trading after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech (BNTX) announced that they would apply for authorization of their Covid-19 vaccine in Europe. BioNTech said the vaccine, if approved, could be in use in Europe by the end of the month.

Nikola (NKLA) — The electric vehicle stock continued its slide after Monday's announcement of a scaled-back deal with General Motors (GM), and shares were down more than 3% in premarket trading. RBC Capital Markets, which has a sector perform rating on the stock, dropped its price target to $17 per share from $19.

—CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.



