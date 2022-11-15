Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Walmart, Vodafone, Getty Images and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Walmart (WMT) – Walmart shares surged 6.9% in the premarket after the retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, and also saw comparable store sales exceed estimates. Walmart also announced a $20 billion share repurchase program.

Vodafone (VOD) – Vodafone slid 4.1% in premarket trading after the mobile operator cut its earnings guidance and cash flow forecast, pointing to a challenging economic environment.

Getty Images (GETY) – Getty Images slumped 11.8% in the premarket after its quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts, although the visual content marketplace operator did see earnings top consensus.

Home Depot (HD) – Home Depot fell 1.1% in the premarket, after beating top and bottom line estimates for its latest quarter but merely reaffirming its full-year earnings forecast.

Energizer Holdings (ENR) – The maker of Energizer and Rayovac batteries saw its stock surge 10% in premarket action following better-than-expected quarterly results. Energizer's results came despite what the company calls a volatile operating environment with significant headwinds.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) – Taiwan Semiconductor rallied 10.9% in off-hours trading after Berkshire Hathaway (BRKb) disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had bought more than $4.1 billion of the chip maker's stock during the third quarter.

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) – Bath & Body Works rose 2.8% in the premarket after investor Dan Loeb's Third Point revealed a $265 million purchase in the retailer's stock in its quarterly SEC filing.

Estee Lauder (EL) – Estee Lauder is close to a deal to buy high-end fashion company Tom Ford for roughly $2.8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. It would be the cosmetics company's largest-ever acquisition. Estee Lauder rose 2.1% in the premarket.

Tencent Music (TME) – Tencent Music surged 9.7% in premarket action after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue. The China-based music streaming service benefited from an increase in the number of paying subscribers.