Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Microsoft, Visa, Enphase Energy, Boeing and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Enphase Energy — Shares jumped more than 8% after Enphase topped earnings expectations on the top and bottom lines. The energy company reported record revenues, and said it's setting its sights on Europe as a growth area during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Visa — Shares of the credit card company jumped over 7% following a stronger-than-expected quarterly report. Visa reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.79 on revenues of $7.19 billion. Analysts expected $1.65 adjusted earnings per share and $6.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. The company cheered a continued recovery in travel spending and said there's no evident impact on its global payments volumes from inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Mastercard — Shares for Mastercard jumped nearly 6% on the back of competitor Visa's strong earnings report. The payments company is expected to disclose its own quarterly earnings on Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Microsoft — Microsoft's stock price surged 6.5% after the company reported an earnings beat in its most recent quarter. The company's revenue guidance for each of Microsoft's three business segments also exceeded the expectations of analysts surveyed by FactSet's StreetAccount.

CME Group — Shares popped over 6% after CME Group surpassed expectations on the top and bottom lines in its most recent quarter. The company also reaffirmed guidance for the 2022 fiscal year.

F5 Inc — The app security company's share price tumbled more than 12% despite the firm reporting earnings that topped analysts' expectations. The company cut revenue guidance for its 2022 fiscal year.

Boeing — Shares of the aircraft maker lost more than 8% after the company reported first-quarter sales and revenue that missed analysts' estimates. Boeing also said it's pausing production of its 777X plane, and that deliveries may not start until 2025.

Capital One Financial — Capital One's stock price jumped about 6% after the company exceeded Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company reported a pre-tax impact of $192 million from gains on partnership card portfolios, as well as weaker than expected net interest margins.

Robinhood — Shares of the brokerage firm dropped 5% a day after the company announced that it was reducing the number of its full-time employees by about 9%. The announcement comes shortly ahead of Robinhood's first-quarter earnings report, which is due out on Thursday afternoon.

Juniper Networks — Shares declined more than 4% after Juniper Networks reported earnings that were a little lower than estimates. The maker of markets networking products, such as routers and switches, cited ongoing supply chain challenges.

Edwards Lifesciences — Edwards Lifesciences' stock price tumbled more than 4% in midday trading. The medical equipment maker beat revenue expectations for its most recent quarter, but the company issued weak revenue guidance.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Tanaya Macheel and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.