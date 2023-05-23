Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Yelp, AutoZone, Lowe's, Apple and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Yelp — Shares of the online reviewing company jumped more than 9% after activist investor TCS Capital Management took a stake in the firm, saying in an open letter that the company should explore strategic alternatives, including a sale. TCS Capital built up a more than 4% position in Yelp, becoming one of the company's top five shareholders. TCS said Yelp is "shockingly undervalued" and could be sold to a private equity buyer for at least $70 per share, a more than 120% premium.

AutoZone — The auto retailer's shares fell more than 5% after missing revenue expectations for the fiscal third quarter. AutoZone posted $4.09 billion in revenue, less than the $4.12 billion consensus estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv. Earnings of $34.12 per share topped analysts $31.51 forecast. Inventory increased 7.4% year over year.

Lowe's Companies — The home improvement retailer advanced 2.8% on a first-quarter earnings report that beat analyst expectations. But the company cut its full-year outlook.

Chevron — The San Ramon, California-based energy producer added 3.1% in midday trading. HSBC upgraded Chevron to buy from hold earlier on Tuesday, citing a potential rebound in oil prices.

Zoom Video Communications — Shares tumbled more than 7% following the video conferencing stock's first-quarter report. While the company beat Wall Street expectations for both earnings per share and revenue, Zoom's expectations for the current quarter were only in line with expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Broadcom — Broadcom shares added about 2% after Apple announced a multibillion-dollar chip deal with Broadcom. The multiyear plan stems from the iPhone maker's commitment to funnel $430 billion into the U.S. economy.

BJ's Wholesale — Shares dropped 6.4% after the wholesale club's quarterly revenue was modestly worse than analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated. Comparable club sales excluding gasoline also came in slightly weaker than expected.

Peloton — Shares added 3% after the connected fitness equipment company, largely known for its at-home exercise bike, unveiled a fresh marketing strategy to grab new customers. The brand relaunch, which comes as Peloton tries to turn itself around, includes a new pricing structure for its digital app.

Advanced Micro Devices — The semiconductor company's shares rose 1.7%, hitting a new 52-week high. Bank of America reiterated the chipmaker as a buy in a Tuesday note, saying AMD is on the "verge of another large opportunity" stemming from Artificial Intelligence demand.

Chimerix — The biotech stock rose 1.4% after Baird began research coverage with an outperform rating. The firm said it's bullish on a "first-in-class agent" treatment for tumors.

Lifecore Biomedical — The stock leapt 60% after Lifecore announced $150 million in new financing, the repayment of outstanding term loans and a new supply agreement.

Integra Lifesciences — Shares fell 15% after the medical technology company gave weak guidance for its second quarter. The company said earnings per share should reach 55 cents to 59 cents, less than the prior range of 75 cents to 79 cents and the consensus estimate of 77 cents from analysts polled by FactSet. Integra said revenue should total between $372 million and $376 million, lower than prior guidance of $396 million to $400 million and the FactSet consensus of $398.1 million.

Quanterix, Myriad Genetics — The health technology stocks surged 17% and 15%, respectively, following upgrades to buy from neutral at Goldman Sachs. The bank said Quanterix has better operating leverage than the market expects. And it said Myriad has a differentiated financial profile that's currently discounted.

Snowflake — Shares rose 2.1% ahead of the cloud computing stock's quarterly report due Wednesday. Wells Fargo said it was bullish heading into the company's earnings and reiterated an overweight rating.

CCC Intelligent Solutions — Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions gained 4.6% following an upgrade to outperform from in line at Evercore ISI. The firm said the software services provider for the property and casualty insurance sector "has been on an 'AI journey' long before it became the trend du jour."

Spotify — The music streaming service advanced 1.3% after Guggenheim reiterated the stock as a buy, noting usage trends remain strong and can help Spotify power a healthy growth cycle.

Regional banks — Several regional banks rose Tuesday. Closely followed PacWest jumped 16.5%, while Comerica and Zions added 6.9% and 8.8%, respectively.

