Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Zscaler, DocuSign, Virgin Galactic, Kroger and More

By Sarah Min, CNBC

Lisa Baertlein | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday.

Zscaler — Zscaler surged 21.9% after reporting strong earnings in its most recent quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share on $318 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 20 cents per share on revenues of $305 million.

DocuSign — Shares jumped 10.5% after the electronic agreement company's quarterly numbers topped analyst expectations. DocuSign's revenue guidance for the third quarter was also above expectations, and its full-year outlook was in line with estimates.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — The pharmaceutical stock gained 2.2% after Morgan Stanley upgraded shares to overweight from equal weight following the release of positive results from its eye drug trial. Regeneron soared nearly 19% the prior day on the back of those results.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lyft — The ride-hailing company popped 5.5% amid rumors on social media platforms that Lyft could be an acquisition target. The stock jumped 17% the prior day.

Kroger — Shares traded 7.4% higher after the supermarket chain surpassed earnings expectations for the previous quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

GameStop, Bed Bath & Beyond — Two of the main meme stocks outperformed on Friday as investors piled back into risk assets. Shares of GameStop rose nearly 12%, while Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 8.1%. There was no clear catalyst for either stock's move.

Money Report

Business 23 mins ago

Companies Are Slashing Parental Leave Benefits as Their ‘Purse Strings Have Tightened.' Here's How to Prepare

Business 24 mins ago

Apple Event This Year Had an Unusually Dark Undertone as It Leaned Into Emergency Features for a Dangerous World

RH — Shares of the company formerly known as Restoration Hardware rose 4.5% after a better-than-expected quarterly report. RH earned an adjusted $8.08 per share on $992 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in $6.71 per share on $968 million of revenue. However, the company did project for third quarter net revenue to be down between 15% and 18%, and its CEO said on the analyst call that the economy is in a recession.

Tesla — Tesla's stock rose 3.6% after a letter to the Texas Comptroller's Office revealed that the electric car giant is weighing building a lithium factory in the state for electric vehicle batteries.

Navient — Shares of the student loan servicer fell 3.2% after Barclays downgraded the stock to equal weight, citing risks from President Joe Biden's debt forgiveness plan that could potentially hurt the company's earnings going forward.

Enphase Energy — Enphase dropped 3.7% after Guggenheim downgraded shares to neutral from buy, saying the energy stock is "now fairly valued and that upside to our estimates is unlikely."

Virgin Galactic — Shares of Virgin Galactic tumbled 4.5% after Bernstein downgraded the stock to underperform from market perform and cut its price target to $4 from $7 per share. Analyst Douglas Harned cited declining confidence in the success of the space tourism company's business.

Caterpillar — The stock rose 3.5% after the construction equipment maker said it reached a settlement with the Internal Revenue Service, resolving a multiyear tax dispute without penalties.

National Beverage — Shares dropped 7.4% after the company disappointed in its most recent earnings report. National Beverage reported earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $318.12 million, compared with consensus estimates of 55 cents earnings per share on revenue of $327.29 million, according to StreetAccount.

Zumiez — The apparel retail company saw shares fall 3.8% after it reported disappointing results for its most recent quarter. The company posted earnings of 16 cents per share, which missed a StreetAccount estimate of 47 cents per share. The company's gross margin also fell short of expectations.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Jesse Pound, Samantha Subin, Michelle Fox Theobald contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us