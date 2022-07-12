Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: PepsiCo, Gap, Peloton and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

PepsiCo (PEP) – The beverage and snack giant reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.86 per share, 12 cents above estimates, and revenue topped Wall Street forecasts. The company also raised its full-year forecast as consumer demand holds up even as prices rise. PepsiCo gained 1.2% in the premarket.

Gap (GPS) – The apparel retailer's stock slumped 6.3% in the premarket after CEO Sonia Syngal stepped down after two years on the job. She'll be replaced on an interim basis by executive chairman and former Walmart executive Bob Martin.

Peloton (PTON) – The fitness equipment maker announced it will fully transition to third-party manufacturing, expanding its partnership with Taiwan-based manufacturer Rexon Industrial. Peloton fell 1.8% in premarket trading before erasing those losses and going positive.

Twitter (TWTR) – Twitter sent a letter to Elon Musk saying it did not breach any of its obligations under their takeover agreement and that his effort to back out of the deal was "invalid and wrongful." Twitter shares have fallen 15.8% over the past 2 trading days.

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) – The entertainment-themed restaurant chain announced a series of new executive appointments, including the appointment of a new chief operating officer. The changes take effect August 1, and the stock gained 1.7% in the premarket.

PriceSmart (PSMT) – The discount retailer's shares slid 4.2% in premarket trading after it reported lower-than-expected earnings despite sales that exceeded analyst estimates. PriceSmart was impacted by supply chain disruptions and excess inventory levels prompted by shifts in consumer demand.

Canoo (GOEV) – The electric vehicle maker's stock soared 73.4% in the premarket after it struck a deal to sell 4,500 delivery vehicles to Walmart (WMT) for an undisclosed amount. Walmart also has an option to purchase up to 10,000 units.

Lennar (LEN) – The home builder's shares fell 1.7% in premarket trading after J.P. Morgan Securities downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight" as the industry faces a number of headwinds, including softening sales and higher incentives.

American Express (AXP) – American Express shares fell 2.6% in premarket action after Morgan Stanley downgraded the financial services giant to "equal-weight" from "overweight." The firm said the risk of recession is not fully priced into American Express' stock.