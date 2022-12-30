Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Shaw Communications, Li Auto, Southwest and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Shaw Communications (SJR) – Canada's Competition Tribunal dismissed an attempt by the country's competition watchdog to block the $26 billion acquisition of the telecom company by rival Rogers Communications (RCI). Shaw surged 10.1% in the premarket, while Rogers gained 0.4%.

Li Auto (LI) – Li Auto said it expected to deliver more than 20,000 of its electric vehicles this month, higher than the 14,087 the China-based EV maker delivered in December 2021.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest said it planned to return to a regular flight schedule Friday and promised to reimburse customers for any reasonable expenses they incurred due to the airline canceling thousands of flights over the past week.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla is down 1% in the premarket after posting its first back-to-back gains since November 22 to 23. Tesla has not risen three days in a row since a four-day win streak from October 25 to 28. The stock is still down 65% for 2022.

Audacy (AUD) - Audacy stock rallied 9.7% in the premarket after the small-cap radio station operator said it will auction off the radio.com internet domain with a reported minimum bid of $2.5 million.

Mesa Air Group (MESA) – The regional air carrier reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of analyst estimates. Mesa shares fell 3% in premarket trading.

Enovix (ENVX) – The lithium-ion battery manufacturer appointed Raj Talluri as its chief executive officer, effective January 18. Talluri was senior vice president and general manager of Micron Technology's (MU) mobile business unit. Enovix jumped 5.1% in premarket action.