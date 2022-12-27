Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Southwest, Tesla, Peloton and Others

By Peter Schacknow,CNBC

Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

China ADRs – Shares of China-based companies that trade in the U.S. rose in the premarket after the easing of Covid restrictions by the Chinese government. Among them: Alibaba (BABA) was higher by 1.5%, JD.com (JD) gained 2.2% and Pinduoduo (PDD) was up 2.1%.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Southwest slid 4.1% in the premarket following thousands of flight cancellations over the holiday weekend, a higher amount than experienced by other major airlines amid winter storm issues. United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), Delta (DAL) and JetBlue (JBLU) all rose in premarket action.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla fell 5.3% in premarket trading, after falling for six consecutive trading days and nine of the past ten. Tesla is down about 65% for the year to date, and on pace for its largest-ever yearly loss. The latest slide follows news that the automaker will run production at a reduced rate at its Shanghai factory in January, following an end-of-December shutdown.

Peloton (PTON) – Peloton is selling refurbished bikes at discounts of up to $500 compared with new ones. The new program is the latest effort by Peloton to boost demand, following the expansion of its rental program earlier this year. Peloton rose 1% in the premarket.

Nio (NIO) – Shares of the Chinese electric car maker slumped 6.4% in premarket trading after it cut its fourth-quarter delivery forecast, saying the Covid breakout in major China cities constrained its supply chain.

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

How Bank of America Achieved a Massive Comeback From the Brink of Collapse

news 31 mins ago

New Sanctions Starting to Bite Russia's Economy as Finance Minister Admits Deficit Impact

Farfetch (FTCH) – The luxury e-commerce platform operator was assigned a B- rating by S&P Global Ratings with a negative outlook, which noted the company's significant negative cash flow. Farfetch rose 1% in premarket action.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us