Stocks Making the Biggest Premarket Moves: Tesla, IBM, American Express, KeyCorp and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves in premarket trading:
Tesla — The electric vehicle maker tanked about 7% after reporting net income and earnings that fell more than 20% from last year. CEO Elon Musk said an uncertain macroenvironment could impact people's decisions to buy cars.
IBM — The tech stock rose more than 1% in premarket trading after the company reported an earnings beat. IBM posted adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share, compared to $1.26 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. However, its revenue came in below expectations as parts of the company's infrastructure business showed a slowdown.
American Express — Shares dipped 1.3% after the payments company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 for the first quarter, below StreetAccount's estimates of $2.66. However, revenue topped expectations, coming in at $14.28 billion compared to the $13.98 billion expected.
F5 — The cloud-based software company's shares were down about 7% after a mixed second fiscal quarter earnings report. F5 posted $2.53 adjusted earnings per share and $703.2 million in revenue. Analysts had anticipated earnings per share of $2.42 and $698.4 million in revenue, according to FactSet data. The company also announced it would be reducing its global headcount by 620 employees, or 9% of its workforce.
Bath & Body Works — Shares dipped 3.7% following a downgrade to neutral from overweight by Piper Sandler. The Wall Street firm said persisting margin pressures are limiting potential upside.
Las Vegas Sands — The casino operator added 5.5% after posting adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents for the first quarter, beating the 20 cents expected of analysts polled by Refinitiv. The company also topped revenue estimates.
Money Report
AT&T — The telecommunications giant fell 4.6% after reporting mixed earnings for the first quarter. Its revenue of $30.14 billion missed analysts' estimates of $30.27 billion, per Refinitiv. However, adjusted earnings per share came in at 60 cents, slightly above the 59 cents expected.
Zions Bancorporation — Shares tumbled 4.5% after the regional bank reported earnings per share of $1.33, missing analysts' expectations of $1.53, according to Refinitiv. Zions also reported $679 million in net interest income, below estimates of $687.5 million, per StreetAccount.
D.R. Horton — Shares popped nearly 5% in the premarket after the homebuilder reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter. Earnings per share was $2.73, versus the $1.93 expected by analysts, per StreetAccount. Revenue came in at $8 billion, compared to the $6.45 billion expected.
Alaska Air — Shares of the mid-sized airline fell more than 1% after Alaska reported wider-than-expected losses for the first quarter. The company lost an adjusted 62 cents per share on $2.20 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of 48 cents per share on $2.19 billion of revenue. Alaska's net loss was flat year over year.
KeyCorp — The financial services company's shares declined about 3% after posting an earnings and revenue miss in the first quarter. The bank reported per-share earnings of 30 cents and revenue of $1.71 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had estimated 44 cents earnings per share and $1.79 billion in revenue. KeyCorp said that its average deposits decreased by $2.3 billion from the prior quarter.
Seagate Technology — Shares slipped 1.3% in the premarket after Seagate missed on third-quarter revenue and gave weak guidance for the fourth quarter for both earnings per share and revenue. CEO Dave Mosley said the company saw weaker-than-expected demand as big customers delayed orders.
— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Jesse Pound and Yun Li contributed reporting.