Successful people balance 2 traits better than most, says CEO: If you can't, you ‘won't be around very long'

After almost five years as a CEO and more than 16 years of C-suite experience, Zig Serafin says he's cracked the code to becoming highly successful.

The key, he says, is to balance "having your head in the clouds and your feet on the ground." In other words, you need to be practical enough to handle the responsibilities, challenges and unexpected setbacks of your everyday job while continually pushing toward an ambitious big-picture dream.

"You've got to be willing to pay attention to where the big picture is going," says Serafin, who's helmed experience management company Qualtrics since July 2020. "[Simultaneously], you've got to deliver. You've got to get stuff done today."

Great leaders and employees understand the importance of both, Serafin says. On the flipside, a boss who constantly introduces new initiatives without addressing burnout or workload concerns — or a worker who never shows much ambition — may not curry much favor within their organization.

These kinds of professionals "won't be around very long," says Serafin. "Good luck."

Balancing vision with execution means staying flexible and purposeful, adds Rupal Patel, an ex-CIA agent turned CEO and leadership expert.

"I often say to people, it's important to know the what, but to be a little bit open and agnostic about the how and the when," Patel says. "Yes, you need to set the intention of where you're going, the vision, the big picture, etc. But, once you start getting into the execution of it, things might shift a little bit."

'The only way to get anything done'

Write down the goals you hope to achieve one, five and 10 years from now, Patel recommends. Then, figure out what behaviors you need to adopt or tasks you need to complete every day to accomplish that vision. She calls this a "personal board meeting."

"Taking that big picture strategy and breaking it down into more bite sized elements is quite literally and metaphorically, the only way to get anything done," she says. "I think that's true no matter the goal, the agenda, this industry or the person."

This approach also makes it easier to go back to the drawing board and tweak your plan if needed, says Patel.

You'll want some outside input when deciding how to execute on a big goal, both Serafin and Patel say. A boss, for example, might hold a meeting with employees to get their feedback on the business' goals and make a plan together. This ensures that everyone is "very clear about how they are contributing to the bigger picture," Patel says.

You may also benefit from having an accountability partner who can keep you on track with your big-picture vision or help you meet your practical, day-to-day goals. They could be a colleague, friend or family member — anyone who's also "constantly seeking to advance themselves," Serafin says.

Surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals gives you the "push" you need to follow through on your vision, and can indirectly get you out of our comfort zone, he adds.

"You have to be willing to listen in ways that you may not want to," says Serafin. "To understand things a little differently, beyond the way you [normally] do."

