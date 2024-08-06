SunPower files for bankruptcy, plans to sell off assets — stock drops more than 30%

SunPower has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to sell its assets.

The rooftop solar installer has faced allegations of misconduct in its reporting practices.

The rooftop solar installer SunPower has filed for bankruptcy, after struggling for months in the face of high interest rates and allegations of misconduct in its reporting practices.

SunPower stock fell 32% to 55 cents per share on Tuesday. Its shares have collapsed nearly 90% this year.

SunPower listed assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion in its Chapter 11 filing late Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Its largest stakeholder is TotalEnergies, according to FactSet.

SunPower is selling its Blue Raven Solar and new homes businesses as well as its non-installing dealer network to Complete Solaria for $45 million subject to court approval, according to a statement late Monday. The company has asked the court to approve the sale by mid-September.

SunPower plans to sell its remaining assets through the bankruptcy process, the company said. Its stock collapsed below $1 last month after the company halted new leases, product shipments and installations.

The residential solar sector has been walloped as high interest rates have depressed demand, leaving companies with too much inventory on hand. But SunPower's stock has also been under pressure due to allegations of misconduct in its reporting practices.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed SunPower in February for documents over revenue recognition practices in quarterly reports from 2023, according to a filing.

SunPower's independent account Ernst & Young resigned in June because it did not want to be associated with the company's financial statements, citing allegations of that senior members of management were involved in misconduct related to financial statements.

In December, SunPower breached a credit agreement and warned that "substantial doubt" existed about its ability to keep operating.