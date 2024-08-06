Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

SunPower files for bankruptcy, plans to sell off assets — stock drops more than 30%

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • SunPower has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to sell its assets.
  • The rooftop solar installer has faced allegations of misconduct in its reporting practices.
  • The residential solar sector has been walloped as high interest rates have depressed demand, leaving companies with too much inventory on hand.

The rooftop solar installer SunPower has filed for bankruptcy, after struggling for months in the face of high interest rates and allegations of misconduct in its reporting practices.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

SunPower stock fell 32% to 55 cents per share on Tuesday. Its shares have collapsed nearly 90% this year.

SunPower listed assets and liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion in its Chapter 11 filing late Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Its largest stakeholder is TotalEnergies, according to FactSet.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

SunPower is selling its Blue Raven Solar and new homes businesses as well as its non-installing dealer network to Complete Solaria for $45 million subject to court approval, according to a statement late Monday. The company has asked the court to approve the sale by mid-September.

SunPower plans to sell its remaining assets through the bankruptcy process, the company said. Its stock collapsed below $1 last month after the company halted new leases, product shipments and installations.

The residential solar sector has been walloped as high interest rates have depressed demand, leaving companies with too much inventory on hand. But SunPower's stock has also been under pressure due to allegations of misconduct in its reporting practices.

Money Report

3 mins ago

Elon Musk slammed by government after comments on UK riots

news 36 mins ago

Kelly Evans: Is Treasury manipulating interest rates?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed SunPower in February for documents over revenue recognition practices in quarterly reports from 2023, according to a filing.

SunPower's independent account Ernst & Young resigned in June because it did not want to be associated with the company's financial statements, citing allegations of that senior members of management were involved in misconduct related to financial statements.

In December, SunPower breached a credit agreement and warned that "substantial doubt" existed about its ability to keep operating.  

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us