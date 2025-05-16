Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in Alien Enemies Act case

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

A person walks past the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 21, 2025.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • The Supreme Court granted a request by Venezuelan nationals seeking an injunction against their removal from the United States under the Alien Enemies Act.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted a request by Venezuelan nationals seeking an injunction against their removal from the United States under the Alien Enemies Act.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In an unsigned decision, the court said the Trump administration had not given the detainees enough time or adequate resources to challenge their deportations.

"Under these circumstances, notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster," the ruling said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The court did not rule on whether the Alien Enemies Act, which the Trump administration invoked in mid-April to deport the detainees, had been applied correctly.

"To be clear, we decide today only that the detainees are entitled to more notice than was given on April 18," their ruling said.

The justices noted they were granting only temporary relief while the case returns to a lower federal appellate court sorts out the question of how much notice is due to those being targeted for removal.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Nvidia and Tesla ripped higher this week, boosted by Trump's Middle East tour

news 1 hour ago

Nvidia, Cisco and OpenAI are backing the UAE Stargate data center project

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us