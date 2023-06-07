Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
TACO BELL

Taco Bell to test Vegan Crunchwrap with plant-based beef and cheese in 3 cities

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

Source: Taco Bell
  • Taco Bell is testing a Vegan Crunchwrap made using a beef substitute and cheese alternatives.
  • Last year, nearly a quarter of the items sold by the Yum Brands chain were vegetarian or vegan.
  • But the plant-based category is struggling as consumer interest wanes.

Taco Bell will sell a vegan version of its popular Crunchwrap, made with plant-based beef and cheese, in three U.S. cities for a limited time, it said Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, customers in Los Angeles, New York and Orlando will be able to order the Vegan Crunchwrap. The Yum Brands chain said it selected those three cities because of their high vegan populations. The item will stick around as long as supply lasts, which is expected to be roughly a week.

Taco Bell has long been a favorite for customers who don't eat meat, thanks to its vegetarian substitutes such as beans and potatoes. Nearly a quarter of the items it sold last year were vegetarian. Vegetarians were also among the fans who successfully pushed Taco Bell to bring back its cult-favorite Mexican Pizza.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Mexican-inspired chain was originally slow to embrace the plant-based meat trend but said in early 2021 it would test a menu item made with Beyond Meat. Since then, sales of plant-based meat have slowed as consumer interest wanes. Many large restaurant chains have pulled plant-based items from their menus or stayed away altogether.

Taco Bell hasn't progressed beyond the testing stage for plant-based meat options. Most recently, it finally tested Beyond Carne Asada in dozens of Ohio restaurants in October. The chain hasn't shared any plans for a broader launch of the product.

The chain has also been testing its own proprietary meat substitutes, including the alternative used in the Vegan Crunchwrap.

Money Report

news 25 mins ago

Meta to debut new channels broadcasting tool for WhatsApp

news 54 mins ago

China's Big Banks Cut Deposit Rates, Signaling Monetary Easing Ahead

Taco Bell used pea protein and soy to make the vegan beef in the new Crunchwrap. The chain tested this iteration last August in its Crispy Melt Taco at restaurants in Birmingham, Alabama.

Liz Matthews, the chain's global chief food innovation officer, told CNBC that the chain thinks this take on the Crunchwrap might resonate more with vegans than the Crispy Melt Taco.

For the vegan blanco sauce and vegan nacho sauce, Taco Bell used soy as the main base. Most vegan cheeses are made from softened cashews, but the chain wanted to stay away from using nuts because of customer allergies.

As Taco Bell tests demand and seeks customer feedback for the Vegan Crunchwrap, the chain won't allow customers to substitute the vegan beef or cheeses in other menu items during the trial.

The limited-time menu item will cost as much as Taco Bell's original Crunchwrap. The chain said offering affordable vegan and vegetarian items is a priority.

Plant-based meat companies such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have also striven to achieve price parity with animal meat to appeal to more consumers.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

TACO BELLfood and drink
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us