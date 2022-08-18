Take a Look at Ford's Futuristic Vision for Its Luxury Lincoln Brand

Ford on Thursday unveiled a sleek, futuristic concept car to showcase the company's vision for its Lincoln luxury brand.

The vehicle is not meant for production or to be sold to consumers.

Ford Motor on Thursday unveiled a sleek, futuristic concept car to showcase the company's vision for its Lincoln luxury brand.

The Model L100 concept pays homage to Lincoln's 1922 Model L — the carmaker's first luxury vehicle — while showcasing its vision of what an electric, autonomous luxury car could look like from the century-old brand, Ford said.

"Concept vehicles allow us to reimagine and illustrate how new experiences can come to life with the help of advanced technologies and allow our designers more creative freedom than ever before," said Anthony Lo, Ford chief design officer, in a release.

The vehicle is not meant for production or to be sold to consumers. Automakers routinely use concept vehicles to gauge customer interest, generate attention or show the future direction of a vehicle or brand.

The company declined to release targeted performance or electric range of the concept or such a vehicle, if it were to be produced in the future.

The concept is a sleek fastback with 360-degree glass around the top of the vehicle and large, prominent wheels and tires. Lincoln badging, similar to a previous crossover concept earlier this year, is illuminated on the vehicle in place of physical emblems.

Like futuristic concepts from other automakers, doors and roof open outward from the back, allowing easier entry and egress.

Inside the car is loungelike seating and a large screen for the center control. It also has a "jewel-inspired chess piece controller" that replaces the steering wheel, according to the company. The interior is modular, allowing for changes in seating configurations.

The Lincoln Model L100 debuted as part of Lincoln's 100th anniversary celebration at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, an ultra-luxury car celebration and show in California.