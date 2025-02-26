Take a look inside: M&M's will let you sleep in its 25,000 square-foot Times Square store in NYC

One of New York City's most popular tourist attractions will soon be hosting a sleepover.

M&M's has unveiled a sweepstakes that will award one winner and up to four guests the chance to spend the night at the brand's Times Square store in late April.

It's the first time since M&M's World opened in 2006 that the brand has offered an overnight experience.

"Our fans are always asking us for exclusive merch, exclusive brand experiences," Danielle Dos Santos, associate brand director at Mars, tells Make It. "That's really how this was born."

The winner of the sweepstakes and their guests will be flown out to New York City and put up in a hotel near the M&M's store for three nights. One of their nights will be spent in a "glamping" experience set up on the second floor of the 25,000 square foot candy store.

In addition to having access to as much chocolate as they can handle — including custom-designed M&M's from the brand's customization station — they will also be able to take home as much M&M's merch as they want.

Other activities will include a tv setup for video games, making friendship bracelets and playing board games. M&M's estimates the value of the sleepover at $10,000.

"It took a lot of legal conversations and discussions with our retail team and a lot of cleaning the store, but we did it," Dos Santos said.

The sweepstakes was designed to promote the brand's new M&M's Fun Club rewards program. To enter, you must sign up for the Fun Club before March 19. You can earn additional entries by filling out your Fun Club profile and referring friends.

Only entrants aged 21 or older are allowed to participate in the sweepstakes, though they are allowed to bring children with them to the sleepover.

It's not the first time that a Mars property has offered an unusual sweepstakes. Last year, Skittles launched a contest with the grand prize of a rent-free yearlong stay in a Manhattan micro-apartment.

