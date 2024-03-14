‘Take the emotion out of investing' during a presidential election year, strategist says. What to do instead

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are set for a rematch in the 2024 general election.

Politics have become "increasingly more emotional," said Moira McLachlan, senior investment strategist in AllianceBernstein's wealth strategies group.

It's important to stay invested during the 2024 election year and avoid making knee-jerk reactions, strategists said.

"Politics have become increasingly more emotional," Moira McLachlan, senior investment strategist in AllianceBernstein's wealth strategies group, said Wednesday at Financial Advisor Magazine's Invest in Women conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

However, investors should avoid knee-jerk reactions by setting and sticking to an investment plan, strategists said.

"It's so important to stay invested, and you have to try to take the emotion out of investing" to keep from doing something "detrimental" to your goals, said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

Trying to time the stock market and predict its movements are largely a loser's game. For example, over the past 30 years, the S&P 500 stock index had an 8% average annual return, according to a recent Wells Fargo Investment Institute analysis. Missing the 30 best days would have reduced average gains to 1.83%, for example, it found.

There are "a lot of geopolitical issues, a lot of things, that can spook us," Hooper said.

Over the last four years, the world has witnessed a global pandemic and two wars, for example, said Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton.

It has taught investors they can't predict what's going to happen, she said.

"So, diversify that portfolio," Johnson said.

Whichever party wins the presidential contest — Republican or Democrat — history shows that the winner has hardly had a bearing on stock market returns, said McLachlan.

"We tend to think politics drives everything, but that's certainly not the case," she said.