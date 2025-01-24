Target rolls back DEI initiatives, the latest big company to retreat

Target is rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, joining major companies like Walmart, Meta and McDonald's.

Target on Friday said it's rolling back diversity, equity and inclusion programs — including some that aim to make its workforce and merchandise better reflect its customers.

In a memo sent to its employees, the Minneapolis-based retailer said it will end its three-year DEI goals, stop reports to external diversity-focused groups like the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index and end a program focused on carrying more products from Black- or minority-owned businesses.

The memo was sent to staff Friday and viewed by CNBC. It was written by Kiera Fernandez, chief community impact and equity officer for Target.

"Many years of data, insights, listening and learning have been shaping this next chapter in our strategy," she said in the memo. "And as a retailer that serves millions of consumers every day, we understand the importance of staying in step with the evolving external landscape, now and in the future – all in service of driving Target's growth and winning together."

With the move, the Minneapolis-based discounter joins a growing list of companies including Tractor Supply, Facebook's parent Meta, Walmart and McDonald's that have dropped DEI-related pledges and goals. Some of those companies faced pressure from conservative activists or cited the Supreme Court's ruling blocking affirmative action at colleges — which may not compel corporations to take any action on the issue.

The company's decision also follows President Donald Trump's executive orders, made almost immediately after his Inauguration, to end the government's DEI programs and put federal officials overseeing those initiatives on leave.

Many corporations' diversity commitments, including Target's go back for years and were strengthened in the wake of the "Black Lives Matter" protests and the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Four years ago, Target CEO Brian Cornell said the murder — which happened just a short distance from Target's headquarters in its hometown — felt personal. He said it motivated him to step up Target's diversity and equity efforts.

"That could have been one of my Target team members," he said at the time, recounting his thoughts as he watched the video of Floyd taking his final breaths.

