Teens May Face a Slower Summer Job Market. Here's Where They're Most Likely to Get Hired

A hiring slowdown may affect the market for teen jobs this summer, according to a new report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

However, teens who want to find work should be able to find positions in certain key sectors, experts predict.

As the pace of hiring declines, teens in the market for summer jobs may also face a slightly slower market this year.

However, those who want to work should be able to find opportunities, according to a new report.

Teens are poised to see a gain of 1.1 million jobs this year, the lowest level since 2011, predicts Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement and business and executive coaching firm. That is down slightly from last year, when employers added more than 1.2 million teen jobs in May, June and July, according to the firm.

Like candidates in the broader job market, teens may also be reluctant to take available jobs, Challenger's report suggests.

Where teens can find summer jobs

However, the good news is there may be plenty of opportunities available in sectors that are having a tough time hiring, experts note.

Teens may have hiring success in places like amusement parks, pools, restaurants and summer entertainment venues, as older workers prioritize remote or hybrid roles, according to Challenger's research.

Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, reports the job search engine company is anticipating a similar trend.

Hospitality and recreation are areas poised to have labor shortages and hiring challenges, she noted. That goes particularly for neighborhood parks and pools, which may have trouble hiring lifeguards and be forced to reduce their operating hours, as they did last year, she said.

Meanwhile, increased demand for airline, cruises and other travel, as well as restaurant dining and summer camps, point to greater hiring need.

"Job seekers looking for summer jobs are generally positive about their prospects," Pollak said.

"They expect high pay and flexibility, and are also perk-shopping as they browse job postings," she said.

While June is typically the most popular month for teen hiring, according to Challenger, the firm recommends that those who are looking for summer work start early.

Among Challenger's other tips include creating a resume that shows off extracurricular activities, practicing answering questions ahead of a job interview and staying professional online when it comes to social media.